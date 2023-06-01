On Wednesday, the Ohio Valley League announced via press release that the Owensboro RiverDawgs have decided to opt out of the 2023 summer collegiate season. Unfortunately, the decision came with losing their home field and was not taken lightly. Still, it was beyond the organization’s control and presented significant challenges that the team could not overcome this season.
With the announcement, the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center will absorb the team this season, relocating their games to Georgetown College. The Ohio Valley League and the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center collaborated as the news developed. The partnership between the two ensures the league’s presence in baseball and will allow players to play at Georgetown College.
