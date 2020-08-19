The Ohio Valley League — home of the Paducah Chiefs at Brooks Stadium — will look at a little different for 2021 and beyond.
Full Count Rhythm of Hendersonville, Tennessee, will be the 10th team in the wood-bat collegiate baseball summer slam, which will now play in two divisions: the North and the South.
The Northern Division will have Dubois County (Indiana), Henderson, Madisonville, Muhlenberg County and Owensboro.
Franklin, Full Count, Fulton, Hopkinsville and Paducah will play in the Southern Division.
“The Ohio Valley League anticipates another great season of summer collegiate wooden-bat baseball during 2021 in hometowns across western Kentucky, southern Indiana, and now Tennessee,” OVL President John M. Bruce stated. “Obviously, in a nod to the country music industry in Nashville, the Rhythm will play in Drake’s Creek Park beginning with the 2021 OVL season.
“All 10 teams are recruiting now, and we will have some very talented players headed our way in just a few short months.”
After having to cancel the 2020 season due to complications with the coronavirus, OVL constituents are expecting to start the 2021 season on time ... with Opening Day set for June 4 at five locations in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.
The league plans to play 44 regular-season games, with 24 games coming from division play, and the other 20 games coming through inter-division play.
A postseason tournament will involve all 10 teams specifically seeded, with a 4-seed and a 5-seed serving as a wild-card game.
Each subsequent series will be best-of-three, with a championship series that should end “no later than Sunday, Aug. 8.”
