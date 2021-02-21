DRAFFENVILLE — It took the final minute of overtime for the Bardstown Tigers to escape with the 81-78 win over the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at Marshall County Hoopfest.
Tilghman’s Mian Shaw scored 25 points, including a flurry at the end of regulation to help send the game to overtime.
For Paducah Tilghman it was a different looking team than Friday night, when they beat St. Mary 55-33 at home, as the rust it had against the Vikings seemed to have come off Saturday and they were back to playing a more fluid game.
The Blue Tornado and Tigers were evenly matched in the first half.
Shaw had 10 points in the first half, as the Blue Tornado (8-3) held a 39-35 lead thanks to a 6-2 run to close out the half.
For the Tigers it was all about seniors Javon Smith and Andrew Mason, who had 15 and 22 points in the game respectively. Bryce Riley also had a big game for the Tigers with 22 points.
The second half was a power struggle with neither team able to get the upper hand. When one team made a run and looked to put the other away, a timeout would come and a response would happen.
Tilghman led 52-45 entering the fourth quarter, but Bardstown (8-7) outscored the Tornado 27-20 in the period to force OT.
Paducah Tilghman 22 17 13 20 6 — 78
Bardstown 17 18 10 27 9 — 81
