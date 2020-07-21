With the annual Ohio Valley Conference football media day sidelined for a currently undetermined date, league commissioner Beth DeBauche instead used Monday morning to clear up some misconceptions and misnomers about what the 2020 fall sports calendar might look like for the OVC.
In the immediacy, DeBauche noted that member presidents are scheduled to meet on Wednesday and next Wednesday (July 29) in order to dissect the national dialogue on COVID-19 and all of its moving parts — with the expectation that a decision on fall athletics come before August.
Longitudinally, DeBauche added that the overwhelming sense from league constituents is that there will be some semblance of fall sports and beyond, and particularly football.
But what it looks like, or when it’s played, still needs to be determined with more ordinance.
“With complete honesty and candor, our focus has been on the fall and what it means to our student-athletes,” she said. “The specific focus has not been on a (singular) sport, per se. It’s been about what it will take to start and what safety guidelines can look like.”
On July 16, the NCAA released its statement on what health guidelines should look like across all divisions of college athletics, something DeBauche said will be the rubric for the OVC.
And it includes:
• Daily self-health checks.
• Appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of the athletic department.
• The creation of testing strategies for all athletics activities, to include preseason, regular season and postseason.
• Testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high-contact risk sports.
• Member schools adhering to public health standards set by local communities (those of counties and states).
With these caveats in mind, the potential of an upcoming football season comes into clear focus. Does the OVC plan to play as many non-conference games as possible? Will the league play only conference games, and delay for roughly a month? Moreover, has there been any discussion of moving the entire league slate to the spring of 2021, when — perhaps — COVID-19 has been possibly kicked to the curb?
In no short terms, DeBauche noted every possible contingency is on the table for all fall sports.
“Decisions (for each conference) will be independent, but certainly we have a sense on what other leagues are thinking and planning on doing,” she added. “There are a number of football conferences that are working through the next week, I would anticipate, to be able to make their decisions sometime through the end of the month.”
In the meantime, the OVC has created and operated under the guidance of not only the NCAA, but of its own COVID-19 task force — which consists of medical professionals, trainers, doctors, professors and administrators tangential to the league’s operations, and according to DeBauche, the unit has been charged with developing plans in order to “compete in a safe and healthy way,” while offering frequent and important recommendations along the pandemic landscape.
Certainly, the discussion will quickly turn to how specific states are currently dealing with COVID-19 — in particular the states housing OVC members (Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama) — and how that could affect the steps ahead.
“Any of our decisions need to make sense with what’s going on from a local health standpoint,” DeBauche said. “So, certainly, we’ve been gathering that information primarily through our athletics trainers and our physicians that have been involved with the COVID-19 task force, so that we can get a pulse of what’s going on and so that we don’t make our decisions in a vacuum.”
Three Racers tabbed preseason All-OVCWhile there does seem to be some optimism for an OVC football season, league officials opted to release its 2020 preseason All-OVC team on Monday, with three Murray State Racers — WR LaMartez Brooks, LB Anthony Koclanakis and WR/PR Malik Honeycutt — all named to the squad.
A redshirt sophomore from Milan, Tennessee, Brooks led MSU in receptions (47), receiving yards (775) and receiving touchdowns (seven) last season, toting a robust 16.5 yards per catch. He had three 100-yard games, with a career-high 154 yards posted against Eastern Kentucky.
Koclanakis, nicknamed “AK-47,” led the OVC in tackles in 2019 with 124 — including a league-best 63 solo stops. His 10.3 tackles per game ranked him 11th nationally in the category, and his 5.3 solo tackles was ranked 20th. From Anaheim, California, he also had a team-high 9.5 tackles-for-loss with three sacks, two fumble recoveries, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and an interception.
Honeycutt missed the 2019 campaign due to a serious foot injury, but it’s clear that league officials haven’t forgotten what he did in 2018. The Tallahassee, Florida, native was named a 2018 All-America after nabbing a game-winning kickoff return against Southeast Missouri, a punt return touchdown against Austin Peay, and tacking on a team-best 477 yards receiving with four touchdowns.
Preseason All-OVC Football Team
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: DeAngelo Wilson (WR), Austin Peay
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Kordell Jackson (NB), Austin Peay
OFFENSE
QB — Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State
QB — Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech
RB — Peyton Logan, UT Martin
RB — Alonzo Booth, Eastern Kentucky
FB — Davin Dyal, UT Martin
WR — DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay
WR — Baniko Harley, Austin Peay
WR — LaMartez Brooks, Murray State
WR — Aaron Alston, Southeast Missouri
WR — Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois
TE/WR — Colton Dowell, UT Martin
TE — Trae Barry, Jacksonville State
OL — Blake Mitchell, Austin Peay
OL — Aries Davis, UT Martin
OL — Tucker Schroeder, Eastern Kentucky
OL — Mike Rhoades, Tennessee Tech
OL — Graham Ashkettle, Eastern Kentucky
OL — Michael Shaddix, Jacksonville State
OL — Cam Durley, Tennessee State
OL — JaChai Baker, Southeast Missouri
DEFENSE
DE — Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech
DT — Josephus Smith, Austin Peay
DT — John Wesley Whiteside, Austin Peay
DT — Austin Pickett, UT Martin
DE — DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State
OLB — Dytarious Johnson, Eastern Illinois
ILB — Anthony Koclanakis, Murray State
ILB — Zack Woodard, Jacksonville State
ILB — Jack McDonald, Austin Peay
OLB — Tai Carter, Tennessee Tech
CB — Nick Harper Jr., Tennessee State
CB — Yul Gowdy, Jacksonville State
S — JaQuez Akins, UT Martin
S — Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri
NB — Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay
SPECIALISTS
K — Kendrick Tiller, Southeast Missouri
P — Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State
KR — Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech
PR — Malik Honeycutt, Murray State
