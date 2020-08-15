Murray State athletics learned its fall fate on Friday afternoon, when the Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced that all competition and championships in the sports of football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball are “postponed, due to the concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic” — and moved into the spring 2021 calendar.
“With the focus on student-athletes, the Conference leaders made this value-based decision with a commitment to continue to monitor the evolving situation and to strive to establish meaningful competitive opportunities in the spring for our fall sport student-athletes,” noted OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche in a written statement. “While we understand there are many student-athletes, families, and communities that are disappointed by the lack of Conference competition this fall — and we deeply share that disappointment — it is the OVC’s ardent intention to ensure seasons postponed are not seasons canceled if the facts support it.
“I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their resilience during these trying times, our staff and administrators for all their hard work and planning over the past five months, and the presidents and chancellors for their strong and principled leadership over this outstanding Conference.”
Women’s soccer and women’s volleyball had actually been moved to conference-only play set to begin in early September, but no more. And this decision also includes the fall competitive schedules for men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis ... as well as the non-traditional competition revolving both baseball and softball.
A caveat
There was one small curveball that came with Friday’s decision.
According to OVC authorities, “OVC football-playing institutions that are able to demonstrate a team’s willingness and readiness to compete based on the NCAA’s Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition and the NCAA’s mental health guidance are approved to play up to four nonconference scheduled games.”
As it stands, Murray State football still had one remaining nonconference opponent on its schedule: Georgia State (Sun Belt), set for Sept. 3 in Atlanta. But that was officially announced as a cancellation on Friday night.
It is unclear in this moment whether the Racers will even attempt to seek out up to four more nonconference opponents — which is allowed under this OVC ruling.
“While disappointing globally for our industry, regionally for our league and locally for Murray State University, today’s decision reflects our steadfast commitment to student-athlete safety and well-being,” noted MSU Athletic Director Kevin Saal in a written statement. “For our department, in coordination with the NCAA & OVC, our work continues. Student-athletes will advance their development while our coaches, staff and administration work diligently to support and lead those efforts.
“On behalf of our department, thank you to those who generously support our programs and the young people who develop within them. Your generosity fuels athletics’ mission to develop students, persons, players and professionals ...’The Racer Way.’ ”
In truth, fewer than 60 teams — comprised of the American Athletic Conference, the Sun Belt Conference, the Big 12, Conference USA, the Independents (except Notre Dame) and roughly 25 FCS programs — remain nationwide for any potential nonconference slate for the Racers, as most programs have either pivoted to a focus on a spring restart, or (like the ACC and SEC) have announced reduced fall schedules.
According to Murray State officials, “anything (about football) going forward is to be announced.”
Also at this current juncture and according to OVC authorities, “The plans to play scheduled winter and spring sports remains unaffected at this time.”
“Our hearts go out to our fall sport student-athletes who work incredibly hard to represent Murray State University both regionally and nationally,” noted MSU President Bob Jackson in a written statement. “Today’s Conference decision does not represent the end of our journey.
“In close coordination with federal, state, OVC and local health officials, we are focused on a pathway toward resuming fall sport competition in the spring and working to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and broader community.”
Information from ovcsports.com and goracers.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.