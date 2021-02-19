Single-session tickets for the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships presented by Kentucky Wild will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The event will be held March 3-6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Tickets for the men’s session are $30 per adult and $10 for children (12 and under) per session.
Tickets for the women’s sessions are $15 per adult and $5 for children (12 and under).
There is limited seating available and tickets must be purchased in socially-distanced seating pods of two or four seats.
Fans can purchase single-session tickets through Ticketmaster.com and the Ford Center ticket office.
Each session includes two games except for Championship Saturday (one game per session). Game times and bracket information are available at www.OVCSports.com/Evansville.
