Sports radio fans can now listen to the OutKick 360 team on 95.9FM from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some new voices can be now heard on one of your favorite sports radio station. OutKick 360 and Fox Sports announced a partnership over the weekend in which the OutKick team would be on the air from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on Fox Sports 95.9FM Four Rivers.

A description of the new afternoon show is described as followed on the radio shows website.

