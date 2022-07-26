Some new voices can be now heard on one of your favorite sports radio station. OutKick 360 and Fox Sports announced a partnership over the weekend in which the OutKick team would be on the air from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on Fox Sports 95.9FM Four Rivers.
“It’s the show that actually talks sports — with passion and intelligence, the hosts are fearless in their approach. OutKick 360 is a new sports talk radio show covering the latest in sports and pop culture, with all the headlines and all-star interviews that drive ratings and revenue. Hosts Jonathan Hutton, Chad Withrow and Paul Kuharsky dive into the day’s biggest stories with their funny, smart, sometimes combative but always spot on perspective.”
The show will follow immediately after The Herd with Colin Cowherd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and The Dan Patrick Show from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
OutKick 360 also announced over the weekend that they would be airing in Cape Girardeau on Fox Sports 97.3FM SEMO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.