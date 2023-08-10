The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted its third annual Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble on July 29, 2023, at Paxton Park Golf Course. All funds from the event were raised and applied to three scholarships the fraternity offers annually in the names of Gaines, Dr. William Stuart Nelson, and Reverand Lawrence Milliken.
First-place winners in the Scramble were Chad Rhynerson, Mike Perry Jr., David Berschied, and Richard Rocamontes. David Hoffman, Eric Hoffman, Geoff Drake, and Kevin Rhinehpor finished in second. Third-place winners were Carson Clark, Chad Kelly, Justin Farris, and David Guess.
Gaines was born to Olivia and Lester Gaines in Paducah on May 21, 1923. He was the salutatorian at Lincoln High School and then enrolled at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Gaines was a three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and track. In football, he received All-American honors.
While at Winston-Salem State University, Gaines served as a football and basketball coach, athletic director, ticket manager, and trainer. While coaching football from 1946 to 1949, he was recognized for success when the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) named Gaines football coach of the year.
Although he had success with football, Gaines shined in basketball. With a career spanning five decades, winning a Division II National Championship in 1967 and was named CIAA coach of the year in the sport five times. At retirement, Gaines’ record stood at 828-447; at this point in basketball, only four other coaches had won more games.
