The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted its third annual Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble on July 29, 2023, at Paxton Park Golf Course. All funds from the event were raised and applied to three scholarships the fraternity offers annually in the names of Gaines, Dr. William Stuart Nelson, and Reverand Lawrence Milliken.

First-place winners in the Scramble were Chad Rhynerson, Mike Perry Jr., David Berschied, and Richard Rocamontes. David Hoffman, Eric Hoffman, Geoff Drake, and Kevin Rhinehpor finished in second. Third-place winners were Carson Clark, Chad Kelly, Justin Farris, and David Guess.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In