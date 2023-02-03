Paducah Chiefs

The summer collegiate baseball league seeks a new Commissioner to lead the Ohio Valley League. The organization includes the Paducah Chiefs, which play at the historic Brooks Stadium. The Chiefs will return to the local area in June and play throughout the summer.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Ohio Valley League seeks a new Commissioner to lead the summer collegiate baseball organization. The league anticipates the start date for the new Commissioner is expected to be April 1 or May 1, ahead of the 2023 season.

The OVL is one of the top collegiate wooden bat baseball leagues in America, with 12 teams based throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. In addition, the league hosts players from across the country and the world. The teams provide a professional setting through high-level competition in nightly games in front of great crowds in some of the Midwest’s best facilities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In