The Ohio Valley League seeks a new Commissioner to lead the summer collegiate baseball organization. The league anticipates the start date for the new Commissioner is expected to be April 1 or May 1, ahead of the 2023 season.
The OVL is one of the top collegiate wooden bat baseball leagues in America, with 12 teams based throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. In addition, the league hosts players from across the country and the world. The teams provide a professional setting through high-level competition in nightly games in front of great crowds in some of the Midwest’s best facilities.
The ideal candidate will bring energy, enthusiasm, quick and firm decision-making skills, and a love of baseball to this role. Given the seasonal nature of the job, the ideal candidate will also need flexibility in their current job or career to perform the duties required to be successful as the new Ohio Valley League Commissioner. This role would need year-round attention but is classified as a part-time position.
Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree, 10+ years of professional and baseball experience, must reside in the Midwest (within a reasonable and realistic driving distance to all ballparks located in IN, KY, and TN), and experience in sports, media, entertainment, or sales.
Responsibilities include leading all league operations, administering all league functions, and creating, presenting, and executing league-wide marketing and public relations efforts. Find and develop opportunities to expand into new markets and create and manage new corporate sponsorships for the league through financial and strategic partnerships. Ability to make consistent, fair, and timely decisions and partner with franchises as needed to help develop and execute new strategies in local markets and schedule and lead six to eight owners’ meetings throughout the year to discuss the league’s health, growth, and future.
Compensation: Annual base salary paid quarterly installments and a sales commission package for all new and renewed league-wide corporate sponsorships.
