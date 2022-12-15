The Paducah Chiefs will return to Brooks Stadium for the 2023 summer collegiate season with the Ohio Valley League team’s home opener on June 1, 2023, against the Fulton Railroaders. This is an almost identical home opener from the 2022 season.
The 2023 OVL season will begin on June 1, and the postseason tournament will conclude on July 30. The league will play a 43-game season during the regular season, followed by the postseason that begins on July 21. Each team will play teams within their division five times and the teams in the opposite division three times.
The Championship series will consist of three rounds of a best-of-three-game series, ending with a postseason champion.
In addition to the Ohio Valley League announcing the league’s upcoming schedule, there are changes as the OVL continues to grow. The league announced the 12th team added going into the 12th season, the Clarksville, TN Whirlybirds. The team will open play on Thursday, June 1, against the Full Count Rhythm in Henderson, TN.
The Whirlybirds will have their first home game on June 3 against the Hoptown Hoppers at Rossview High School. Many local high school teams, such as McCracken County, have traveled and competed at Rossview High School’s exceptional field. The team will be a part of the South Division, which includes the Paducah Chiefs, Bowling Green Pistons (formerly the Franklin Duelers), Hoptown Hoppers, Fulton Railroaders, and Full Count Rhythm.
