Paducah Chiefs

The Paducah Chiefs will return to Brooks Stadium for the 2023 summer collegiate season with the Ohio Valley League team’s home opener on June 1, 2023, against the Fulton Railroaders. An almost identical home opener from the 2022 season.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Paducah Chiefs will return to Brooks Stadium for the 2023 summer collegiate season with the Ohio Valley League team’s home opener on June 1, 2023, against the Fulton Railroaders. This is an almost identical home opener from the 2022 season.

The 2023 OVL season will begin on June 1, and the postseason tournament will conclude on July 30. The league will play a 43-game season during the regular season, followed by the postseason that begins on July 21. Each team will play teams within their division five times and the teams in the opposite division three times.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In