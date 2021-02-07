Ohio County takes 66-52 win at Caldwell County

PRINCETON — Ohio County led throughout its game at Caldwell County on Saturday, using a fast-paced offense and aggressive defense to forge a 66-52 win.
Ohio County (5-3) took advantage of an unusually off-tempo CCHS defense to push out to a 16-4 lead late in the first quarter.
After the Lady Eagles took a 27-16 on a 3-pointer from Addie Bullock with 4:37 left in the first half, Caldwell County (3-7) went on a 9-2 run, narrowing the gap to 29-25 when Parris Gray landed a trey with 2:38 left in the second quarter.
Ohio County opened the second half with a 10-0 run, keeping the Lady Tigers at arm’s length.
Caldwell County head coach Chuck Mitchell often substituted his starters in and out for most of the game, and the nonstarters responded well, turning up the intensity.
Ohio County was led by a game-high 24 points from Kelsey Kennedy and 11 points apiece from Bullock and Rain Embry.
Caldwell County was paced by 20 points from Jacey Jaggers and 14 points from Gray.
Ohio County16 15 19 16 — 66
Caldwell County7 20 10 15 — 52
OHIO COUNTY — Kelsey Kennedy 24, Ella Gaddis 5, Heaven Vanover 13, Addie Bullock 11, Rain Embry 11, Camryn Kennedy 2. 3-pointers: 3 (K.Kennedy, Vanover, Bullock). FT: 7/15. Record: 5-3.
CALDWELL COUNTY — Morgan McDaniel 4, Jacey Jaggers 20, Parris Gray 14, Brylee Butts 5, A.J. Hollowell 4, Presley McKinney 5. 3-pointers: 5 (Gray 2, Jaggers, Butts, McKinney). FT: 9/11. Record: 3-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.