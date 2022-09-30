The two First Region teams with the best records in girls soccer faced off on Thursday night for the final night of the regular season. McCracken County (14-2) hosted Marshall County (12-4-2) for the first time this season as both teams looked to close out the regular season with a win.
It was a defensive battle all 80 minutes as neither team was able to get points on the board, but a persistent offensive battle for the Lady Marshals payed off, taking the 1-0 victory.
The win secured the second straight season going undefeated in region play for the Lady Marshals. For the Lady Mustangs, this was the second loss to a regional opponent, the first was against Murray 3-2.
Marshall County came out aggressive on the offensive side of the ball, hoping to take the lead early. The home teams defense, however, proved why only 15 goals have been scored on them all season. The Lady Marshals had seven shots on goal in the first half as they controlled the ball most of the way, while McCracken has just one shot on goal in the opening half.
The defensive power from both teams led to a 0-0 score at the half.
Going into the second half it looked like that knotted up scoreless game would be pushed into extra time or PK’s to determine a winner.
McCracken County started the second half, more offensive minded, as they were able to get more shots on goal in an effort to take the lead. With the stronger offensive effort from the home team, the Lady Marshals offensive kept strong also kept strong.
Their persistence paid off with just under 17 minutes left to play when Marshall County senior Kelsey Crass found the back of the net. Her goal came on an assist from Zoe Maxlow at close range in the box to take the 1-0 lead.
From there all the Lady Marshals had to do was hold off the Lady Mustangs offensive tenacity to claim the win. This didn’t come easy however, as McCracken has several shots on goal that only narrowly missed off the cross-bar or after it was kicked around several times in the box.
In the end the Lad Marshals racked up 16 total shots on goal including the one goal, while the Lady Mustangs had nine total shots on the night. Marshall County advanced to a record of 13-4-2 while McCracken ended the regular season at 14-3.
The Lady Mustangs will play in the First District championship game on Monday night against the winner of Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary while the Lady Marshals will play in their Second District tournament starting on Tuesday night.
