Lady Marshals

The Lady Marshals celebrate their lone goal against McCracken County on Thursday night when Zoe Maxlow assisted Kelsey Crass in the 1-0 win.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The two First Region teams with the best records in girls soccer faced off on Thursday night for the final night of the regular season. McCracken County (14-2) hosted Marshall County (12-4-2) for the first time this season as both teams looked to close out the regular season with a win.

It was a defensive battle all 80 minutes as neither team was able to get points on the board, but a persistent offensive battle for the Lady Marshals payed off, taking the 1-0 victory.

