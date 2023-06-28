On Tuesday night, the Paducah Chiefs added another win to the 2023 season while hosting the Bowling Green Pistons at Brooks Stadium. With an offensive explosion, the Chiefs took a 13-12 victory over the Pistons with Daniel Higdon winning on the mound.
Higdon worked over an inning for Paducah. The recent McCracken County graduate and Hilldale hurler allowed two hits, five runs (two earned), and three walks. Higdon struck out one of 11 on 43 pitches.
Despite Bowling Green plating four runs in the top of the first inning, Paducah did not waste time returning the favor in the home half of the inning. With two walks and a single, the Chiefs struck as Bryden Fraasman hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Pistons, scoring Will Gibbs.
Krayton Morse pushed the Chiefs across the board with one out, scoring Colby Morse to make it 4-2. Two more walks in the inning to Gage Griggs and David Limbach allowed Paducah to inch closer before Nate Lang’s single made it a 5-4 ballgame for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs took a 6-4 lead in the second inning, but Bowling Green answered, tying the game at 6-6 in the third.
A third-inning double by Luke Dymond kept Paducah ahead, scoring Limbach and Lang to make it 8-6. Paducah added two more across the board on a wild pitch and a single by Fraasman.
The Chiefs remained in cruise control until the top of the fifth inning when Bowling Green added four runs, making it a 12-11 ballgame. However, Gunnar Bingham gave Paducah an edge in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff home run to right field.
Bowling Green threatened but only produced one run in the eighth, keeping it within reach of Paducah. Unfortunately for the Pistons, the offense could not overtake the Chiefs in the later innings.
PADUCAH CHIEFS 13, BOWLING GREEN 12
BG 4 0 2 1 4 0 0 1 0 — 12-7-3
PAD 5 1 4 2 1 0 0 0 X — 13-15-3
WP: D. Higdon; LP: S. Dominick
2B: BG — D. Sandifer; PAD — W. Gibbs, L. Dymond, N. Lang
TB: BG — E. DeLaCruz 3, D. Sandifer 2, C. Teel 2, K. Byrd 1; PAD — G. Bingham 5, N. Lang 4, W. Gibbs 3, L. Dymond 2, D. Limbach 2, K. Morse 2, C. Morse 2, B. Fraasman 1
HBP: BG — D. Sandifer, M. Jenkinson
SF: BG — D. Sandifer; PAD — K. Morse
SB: BG — L. Leake, M. Jenkinson, R. Welch, K. Byrd; PAD — W. Gibbs, K. Morse
E: BG — S. Martin 2, M. Jenkinson; PAD — C. Morse 2, W. Gibbs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.