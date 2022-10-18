Despite committing no turnovers for the first time this season, the improved offensive efficiency was not enough for the Murray State football team Saturday as it fell to 24th-ranked Austin Peay, 52-17, at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.
For the third consecutive game, a Murray State wide receiver tallied over 100 yards. LaMartez Brooks had 104 yards on eight catches with one touchdown. The touchdown was the lone of the day for quarterback Jayden Stinson, as he finished the game at 20-for-40 for 185 yards.
Jarad MCray came up big defensively for Murray State in the game by finishing with five total tackles, two tackles-for-loss for a total of seven yards and an interception.
Eric Samuta, Jamari Dailey and Justus Johnson led the Racer defense in tackles on the day with six tackles each with all six of Samuta’s going down as solo stops. The lone sack of the day for Murray State was a strip-sack by Damonyai Lacey with Cody Goatley recovering the ensuing fumble. Cam Brown also had a solid performance with two tackles-for-loss, while Cayvian Holmes had two pass breakups.
The Racers finish their two-game road trip next week at OVC newcomer Lindenwood. Kick-off in St. Charles, Missouri is scheduled for 1 p.m.
