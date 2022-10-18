DeQuan Dallas

DeQuan Dallas runs the ball up the middle of the field to gain 22 yards and a first down for the Racers. The run helped put the Racers in field goal range for their first score of the game.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

Despite committing no turnovers for the first time this season, the improved offensive efficiency was not enough for the Murray State football team Saturday as it fell to 24th-ranked Austin Peay, 52-17, at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For the third consecutive game, a Murray State wide receiver tallied over 100 yards. LaMartez Brooks had 104 yards on eight catches with one touchdown. The touchdown was the lone of the day for quarterback Jayden Stinson, as he finished the game at 20-for-40 for 185 yards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In