When senior Evan Oakley shut out the visiting Hopkinsville Tigers to begin the 2022 high school baseball season on March 14, the Marshall County Marshals knew this would be a season they would never forget. And although the season ended on Thursday night for the Marshals, they finished the season as the First Region runner-up.
With head coach Tyler O’Daniel at the helm, the Marshall County High School baseball program finished with a 21-15 record. Under O’Daniel’s guidance, the Marshals faced giants and honored the late Preston Cope with #PlayLikePreston on their orange and blue home jerseys.
“Being offered the Head Coach job at Marshall County was a dream come true,” O’Daniel said. “I have always called Calvert City home, even when we lived in Illinois during my time at Rend Lake.”
O’Daniel recalled telling his wife Kalyn when they returned to his childhood home for the holidays that he would coach at Marshall County High School one day and win a state championship. That dream became a reality as he stepped into the role of head coach for the 2022 season.
While the Marshals will have to wait another season for a run at the state championship, they did return to the First Region regional tournament championship for the first time since 2017. The last Marshall County team to reach state came in 2009.
“This year was the first step,” O’Daniel said. “I was so proud of our guys and proud that we could validate their hard work with a Fourth District Championship and Regional Runner-up. Although our season ended earlier than we wanted, we made it clear that we are coming for the top and will get there.”
O’Daniel recognized the amount of love and dedication the Marshall County community showed the baseball program during the season and into the final games during the regional tournament.
“Marshall County is a great place to live and grow up. It is full of talent and in a great community,” He said. “It feels amazing to see them rally behind these kids for making it to the Regional Championship.”
To get to the championship game and a chance at state, the Marshals claimed the Fourth District after defeating Calloway County on May 17. Then, Marshall County continued to surge, toppling Paducah Tilghman during the quarterfinals at the regional tournament and then clipped Graves County to get to McCracken County.
“We told the players after being defeated by McCracken that we are extremely proud of them for their season and everything we have accomplished. However, we cannot be satisfied,” He said. “If we want to reach the top and bring a State Championship to Marshall County, we must outwork everybody. We have some special kids, and I don’t doubt that we will be amongst the top next year.”
The Marshals went on a seven-game win streak from the end of March and into the beginning of April, opening eyes in the region. Each player on the roster stepped up when needed to earn another win for the team.
“We had several players that stepped up this year. Although he is one of our youngest, I have to highlight Clayton Wyatt,” O’Daniel said. “Clayton is a very gritty, athletic, and coachable kid, and he stepped up into the catcher role this year in a big way. He was a staple behind the dish for us, and there is no doubt he will be an impact player moving forward.”
In addition to Wyatt, O’Daniel highlighted Maddox Cope, Alex Staples, Reese Oakley, Jace Driver, Gavin Clark, Ethan Lanids, Parker Gibbs, Chase Hayden, and Carter McKinney.
“Alex Staples also stepped up for us right when we needed him,” He said. “He is a hard-nosed player that hit at the top of our line-up and led us in hitting. He is a phenomenal athlete and one to watch for several years. Maddox Cope emerged as one of our most clutch hitters toward the end of the year, and it will be exciting to see how he develops over the next few years.”
Driver’s walk-off grand slam against Murray on April 28 clinched the Fourth District for the Marshals. The grand slam is a moment that O’Daniel and the team will have as a core memory when fondly remembering the season.
“Jace Driver stepped in at first base, did a remarkable job, and hit a walk-off grand-slam against Murray to clinch the district. Gavin Clark also stepped up to be one of our top guys out of the pen,” He said. “Reese Oakley will, without a doubt, be one of the top arms in the region, arguably the state, for the next two years. He has had a phenomenal season on the bump, and that kid works, so he is only going to get better.”
As Evan Oakley, Conner Mannon, and Kalan Whiteside leave their cleats and move on to new endeavors, the Marshals are still in great hands, with the upperclassmen taking the field next season.
“The guys leading the charge next year will be Ethan Landis, Chase Hayden, Parker Gibbs, and Carter McKinney. I cannot wait to see what these guys can do as seniors,” O’Daniel said. “They were impact players all over the field, and all of them are great program guys. They were pretty let down with the loss and seem eager to get back to work.”
Despite the 12-0 loss to end the season, O’Daniel and his Marshals are already planning for next season with big goals in mind. The Marshall County program is young and hungry, preparing to tackle any battle they face, and they’ll face it together.
“I told them last night on the way home that we came up short this year,” O’Daniel said. “But the wolf on top of the hill is not as hungry as a wolf climbing the hill, and we’re hungry.”
In addition to coaching the Marshall County Marshals, O’Daniel’s love for baseball expands to the Lake Area Rattlers. His goal is to grow the game and grow it correctly for the youth in Western Kentucky.
“Baseball has given me so much and truly molded me into who I am today. When I think back on my childhood, I remember baseball,” O’Daniel said. “I remember hitting at the parks in Calvert until it was dark, playing whiffle ball with my friends for hours. I learned some valuable lessons on the field, and that passion and knowledge are what I want to pass on to my community.”
Like Major League Baseball, O’Daniel’s motto is to let the kids play.
“I want to give back to the game that has given me so much. Baseball is a game, and often, people forget it. Let the kids play,” O’Daniel said. “Teach them the correct way, let them fail, and pick them up. Seeing kids enjoy the game is what it’s all about, and let’s be honest, it is a lot more fun to win and hit dingers.”
