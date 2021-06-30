After spending four years combined as a volunteer coach and assistant coach, Denny Null has now ascended to the role of head tennis coach at Mayfield High School.
The school made the announcement last week. Null takes over the position from former head coach Mitzi Guhy, who is retiring.
With his close connections from working with Guhy and the program for the past few seasons, as well as having his two daughters — incoming senior Megan and incoming sophomore Molly — on the team, Null said it’s a great opportunity to oversee the Cardinals’ tennis program.
“I’m super excited. Obviously I’ve got kids playing, but I enjoy coaching everybody,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Along with being fun, Null said the team has big goals for 2022. After Megan and Molly Null won the First Region girls doubles title this year and reached the third round of the KHSAA State Tennis Championships, he believes the Lady Cardinals could repeat their 2019 regional team title.
“I think they’ll be able to compete with anyone in the region and some of the better teams outside the region,” he said.
Null added that while the boys team lost just one player (Kesean Galbreath) to graduation, the Cardinals look to add new talent to their ranks over the coming years.
He noted that Michael East and Eli Acree could be a competitive doubles factor and should have high expectations next year after reaching the region quarterfinals.
“I don’t know if we’ll add anyone on the girls side, but we’re eight deep as far as quality players. That’s pretty unusual,” he said. “We’re going to have people fighting to be in the top six to play. So there are girls at seven and eight (on the lineup) who are going to be pushing the girls at four and five. That’s what you want. It gives you key depth.
“Again, for me the goal is for each kid to be a better player at the end of the season than they were at the start of the season and hopefully, cumulatively, that adds up to the team attaining certain goals,” Null said. “You want to send as many players as you can to the state tournament. You want to do as well as you can in the regional tournament (to) either win a regional championship or a regional runner up, so that would be exciting for the kids to do.”
But to do that, he added, you have to have a complete, competitive team.
“Your top six on each side need to be competitive from the top of the lineup to the bottom of the lineup,” Null said. “We’ve got the kids to do that now, I think.”
