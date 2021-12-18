There is a reason that people who are erratic are called squirrelly.
Squirrels are the poster child, or maybe poster rodent, for squirrelly. They are persistently overwrought in a goofy, unpredictable sort of way. Yet, we are slipping into the time when it can grow wackier.
Gray squirrels, our dominant squirrels hereabouts, from our perspective are a silly species. They are gracefully athletic as they scale and descend trees, capable of incredible feats as they bound from limb to limb. (Never mind that occasionally one may miss his mark, fall from considerable distance, hit the ground like a sack of flour, then scoot away with apparently only its ego bruised.)
These tree squirrels are just wound too tightly. They fuss and cuss and twitch their tails wildly at the slightest provocation, chase and quarrel with each other over territorial disputes and perhaps just because they got up on the wrong side of the den tree. They scamper in fits and starts, changing directions for reasons they probably don’t understand to get somewhere they aren’t sure they want to be.
All that occurs on a day with no issues other than just being squirrels.
And then, come late December and January, gray squirrels get smacked dead-on with a dose of hormones that drives them into one of their twice-yearly breeding seasons. People who think in terms of deer might see this as one of the semi-annual squirrel ruts.
But when their ardor swells and they are stirred to procreate, rutting squirrels, unlike deer, don’t brutalize sapling trees with antlers in mock fighting on rubs or paw and scent the ground as scrapes to advertise their breeding potential to their peers and potential mates. No, squirrels just get sillier.
We tend not to think of squirrels as particularly keen on their sense of smell. Yet, when a mature female squirrel approaches the state of estrus, the point at which her hormones peak and she is ready to breed, the scent of her near ripening travels downwind.
Gray squirrels don’t have large territories, and in a woodland, an airborne signal such as hot mama squirrel scent doesn’t have to drift too many trees away before some male squirrel is going to catch it. That is likely to attract him to scamper over and see who’s smelling good.
In a small area of habitat, that might be all there is to it. However, in a bigger woods, that scent of a sexually alluring female squirrel very well might reach and attract a whole committee of randy male squirrels.
The more suitors show up, the crazier it can get as they vie for attention. When several hopeful daddies-to-be assemble near one female that is flirting with estrus, the whole bunch of them can break into a breeding chase, which is the clown show of reproductive squirrels.
A breeding chase, a sort of amorous social exercise, begins when the female begins to flee the males with no serious thought of getting away from them. She does not run particularly fast nor far, scuttling up and down nearby trees and across leaf-covered ground to other trees to do it again.
Her feigned flight allows the males to establish a chasing order, which is a lot like a pecking order, except nobody pecks. It is a social status thing based on whatever squirrels think of each other, one would suppose.
This is shown clearly by the males following the sexy female getting into a single file. Indeed, the guy squirrels trail the runaway lady squirrel like a conga line, only they scamper along almost nose to tail instead of dancing. The lead male is never far behind the female, and the rest are packed closely behind him, one by one.
If it is a small assembly, the male line may be only two, three, maybe four squirrels long. With a big draw, however, there might be a dozen or more males skittering along behind the hot chick — clattering across tree bark, the line spiraling up tall, straight trunks like a barber pole, and occasionally thrashing through the leaf litter between trees.
Something that’s odd is that rarely do the males get out of line. They apparently know their place based on past conflicts and displays of dominance.
Biologists say the breeding chase line of males typically is led by the big rodent on campus, the most robust and dominant of the adult males. Just behind the big guy may be one or more other adult males that are major players in the neighborhood but maybe not ready for top billing.
Toward the back of the line might be some of the youngest and least established males, some of which may not even know what it is that they’re doing.
It can be quite a spectacle in the winter woods with foliage down and visibility high. (This can take place in late spring, too, but tree foliage conceals much of it.)
It is noisy, not at all delicate, and a lengthy chase line seems desperate and frenzied. I don’t know if the female enjoys all that craziness from her following, but it apparently helps her pass along the best genetics.
Her offspring in her spring nest will benefit because the female, after playing hard to get, typically ends up mating with the frontrunner, the dominant stud in her neighborhood.
The other fellows literally become frustrated also-rans.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
