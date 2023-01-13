On Wednesday, Livingston Central High School’s Athletic Department honored seniors Maddie Norton and Hailey Jo Johnson, who signed with Brescia University to continue their standout fastpitch softball careers at the collegiate level with Lady Bearcat’s head coach Traci Smith by their sides.

Norton, the daughter of Steven and Kristen Norton and sister to Calen, will major in Biology, desiring to go into medical school to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology. She began playing softball at age seven. The hurler and utility athlete has played at the travel ball level since she was eight and began playing for the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals as a seventh-grader during the 2018 season.

Follow Chelsea Ladd (Parker) on Twitter @chelseabrooke for local sports highlights, photos, and in-game tweets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In