On Wednesday, Livingston Central High School’s Athletic Department honored seniors Maddie Norton and Hailey Jo Johnson, who signed with Brescia University to continue their standout fastpitch softball careers at the collegiate level with Lady Bearcat’s head coach Traci Smith by their sides.
Norton, the daughter of Steven and Kristen Norton and sister to Calen, will major in Biology, desiring to go into medical school to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology. She began playing softball at age seven. The hurler and utility athlete has played at the travel ball level since she was eight and began playing for the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals as a seventh-grader during the 2018 season.
The Lady Cardinal has played throughout the country, including in Colorado Sparkler, a renowned softball tournament with over 900 teams and 600 college coaches recruiting. In addition, she played a crucial role in Livingston Central’s Fifth District Championship during the 2021 season, leading the team to regional tournament play.
Norton was also selected for the Gold Glove Award throughout multiple seasons and made the All-District Team for the Fifth District in the Second Region.
Johnson, the daughter of Dee and Scotty Johnson, will major in Elementary Education at Brescia University. Per Johnson’s NCSA College Recruiting profile, she has played softball since she was eight, beginning her journey into the travel ball level at 10. In addition, Johnson is a member of the USSSA Fastpitch Southern Indiana Hotshots 18U club.
Follow Chelsea Ladd (Parker) on Twitter @chelseabrooke for local sports highlights, photos, and in-game tweets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.