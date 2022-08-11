Marshall County’s Gage Norman is one step closer to competing in the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals Finals held at Augusta National Golf Club.
The young golfer continues to surge after taking first in his local and sub-regional qualifiers, accomplishing such an incredible feat while donning a walking boot that protects his broken foot.
With grit and determination, Norman has not let an injury that would send most home for the summer, distract him from the end goal of competing in the Nationals Finals the Sunday before the Masters Tournament. He has donned the walking boot for the last six weeks and pushed through each qualifier with it on.
“It’s amazing to be able to do it with a broken foot and a walking boot,” Norman said.
The North Marshall Middle Schooler, who began playing golf at three years old, competed on July 15 in the local Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier at the Calvert City Country Club and took home first place. Norman advanced with a 93, coming in first place for drives and second in putting to claim first overall.
“His mom and I could not be more proud of his determination and the work he has put in,” Scottie Norman said. “This kid spends countless hours on the golf course. It’s all him. We fully support him but do not push it on him.”
Norman continued with the boot while heading to Louisville for the sub-regional qualifier on Monday. The North Marshall Middle School golf team member placed first in chipping and putting and was first overall, scoring 146 to advance to the regional qualifier at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, on September 10, 2022.
He was the second highest scorer of all males in all age groups, leading his respective age group of 10-11.
“Ultimately, we’d love to see him meet his goal to advance to Augusta,” Renel Norman said. “It’s more important to us that he has fun and enjoys what he’s doing.”
Drive, Chip and Putt is a joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association, and The PGA of America. It is a nationwide junior golf development competition to grow the game and focus on fundamental golf skills.
