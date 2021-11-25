District Two will be without the presence of the Lady Vikings of St. Mary for the upcoming basketball season. Low numbers and young players are the main reasons the school will not host a varsity team.
Last season, the Lady Vikings struggled to find their bearings as they finished the season with a record of 1-20. Their win came early on, in the third game of the season when they took on Community Christian (3-26). The Lady Vikings beat the Lady Warriors 32-29 in overtime.
Sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus took that game into her own hands and put up a dazzling 21 points in that win. She sank nine points from behind the arc, eight points from the charity stripe and four points from the field.
The team hosted three seniors in Lillian Brown, McKenna Brownfield and Abby Nelson. The majority of the 2020-21 roster was eighth graders, followed by two sophomores and a junior.
Leading the way for St. Mary was Burrus who averaged 12.2 points per game totaling 232 points on the season, playing in 19 of the Lady Vikings 21 games. Her season high was 28 points against Ballard Memorial, 21 of those points came from deep.
The Lady Vikings would have started the season this upcoming Monday, Nov. 29 on the road at Fulton City, followed by two more road games at Carlisle County and Fort Campbell. Their first home game was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10 where they would have played host to Ballard Memorial.
District two will now only host three girls teams; McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and Community Christian. The Lady Mustangs won the district title last season, beating out the Lady Blue Tornado 66-46 in the championship game. St. Mary lost to McCracken County in the opening game of the district tournament 67-21.
