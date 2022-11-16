INDINAPOLIS — Up by two in the final seconds of both regulation and overtime, the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats found a way to lose Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, falling 86-77 in double overtime.
“You got to finish people off,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “That means make free throws. That means total execution.”
Kentucky jumped out to a 6-4 lead heading into the game’s first media timeout behind a steal and slam from Cason Wallace and a pair of Jacob Toppin jump shots.
Following the break, both Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins checked in to make their season debuts. Both made immediate impacts as Tshiebwe collected an offensive rebound and scored on the put back and Collins drew a foul and connected on one of his free throw attempts as Kentucky grew its lead to 9-6 heading into the second media timeout.
After a slow start, the Spartans began to heat up later in the half as it used a 15-9 run highlighted by threes from Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser on back-to-back possessions forcing Kentucky to call timeout with 7:12 left in the half.
The Cats regained the lead entering the final media timeout as four points from Tshiebwe and three’s from Wallace and Antonio Reeves put UK up 30-26 but the Spartans answered back to finish the half on a 10-4 run to take a 36-34 lead into halftime.
Kentucky opened the second half on an 8-6 run to tie the game at 42. capped off with an offensive rebound from Tshiebwe, who found a wide-open Sahvir Wheeler for the game-tying three and by the second media timeout jumped back in front 46-42 behind a pair of baskets from Wallace.
Michigan State would cut the Kentucky lead to one entering the third media timeout of the half as a Mady Sissoko dunk cut the UK lead to 50-49.
With 5:21 to play, Kentucky grew its lead to 56-52 as CJ Fredrick cashed his first three of the night and forced Michigan State to call timeout. The Spartans would get on the board with a Hauser jumper cutting the Wildcat lead to 56-54 heading into the game’s final media timeout.
Michigan State would tie the game at 58 with another jumper from Hauser with 2:34 to play, but on its ensuing possession, Kentucky regained the lead as Toppin drew a foul, hit one of two from the line with Tshiebwe cleaning up his second miss and putting it back in for two to make it 61-58 UK.
With 11 seconds left and down two, Michigan State called its final timeout where after a Tshiebwe block with 4.7 seconds left, Malik Hall was left wide open for a game-tying dunk on the ensuing in-bound play sending the game into overtime.
Kentucky opened overtime on a 5-0 run but the Spartans answered right back with a 5-0 run of its own to tie the game at 67.
A free throw and lay-up from Wheeler put Kentucky back up by three with just over a minute left. Michigan State would cut the lead back to one and with 32.8 seconds left, an illegal screen against Tshiebwe forced the Kentucky star’s night to end as he picked up his fifth foul.
With Tshiebwe off the floor and Kentucky up two, Michigan State again found itself with a wide open Hall dunk tying the game at 71 and sending it into a second overtime period.
“I just set him up. I said, let’s just go dunk the damn ball because I figured that’s our best chance to make it,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo joked discussing Hall’s two game tying dunks. “A couple of great out of bounds plays.
“We just did a great job. He (Hall) did a great job.”
The second overtime period would find itself tied at 76, where with 1:45 to play, a Sissoko dunk gave the Spartans a 78-76 lead. Michigan State would never relinquish that lead as it closed the game on a 13-1 run and went on to close out the upset win.
Michigan State was led by Hauser with 23 points. He was joined in double-figures by Hall (20), Sissoko (16) and Walker (14).
After logging 28 double-doubles last season, Tshiebwe recorded his first of his senior campaign Tuesday as he scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the loss.
The outing game just four weeks after Tshiebwe underwent a minor knee surgery that forced him to miss Kentucky’s first two regular season games.
“For what Oscar to do what he did without playing for four weeks and having a practice, come on. That’s ridiculous,” Calipari said.
“I feel really good,” Tshiebwe added. “Really good. no pain or anything.”
Wallace scored 14 points and logged eight steals in the loss, Wheeler had 16 points and had eight assists and Toppin added 10 points.
Free throws served as a killer for the Cats, who shot just 66.7% (16-for-24) from the charity stripe.
“We missed free throws where we could have separated,” Calipari said.
Kentucky drops to 2-1 on the year with the loss and will be back in action Thursday to take on South Carolina State at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.