On Wednesday night, the First Region baseball championship set the stage with a showdown between two rivals fighting for a trip to the 2023 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament in Lexington next week. The McCracken County Mustangs punched their ticket to the state with a 3-0 victory over the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado for the program's ninth regional title since McCracken County's inception in 2013.

"It's very hard to do what these guys do year in and year out," McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. "They work so hard, and there is a lot of pressure in our program and expectations to do this, and it's not easy. We had one of the more difficult years that we've had in a long time with many injuries, and I overscheduled us a little bit, and the boys were tested, but they worked so hard and battled."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In