On Wednesday night, the First Region baseball championship set the stage with a showdown between two rivals fighting for a trip to the 2023 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament in Lexington next week. The McCracken County Mustangs punched their ticket to the state with a 3-0 victory over the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado for the program's ninth regional title since McCracken County's inception in 2013.
"It's very hard to do what these guys do year in and year out," McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. "They work so hard, and there is a lot of pressure in our program and expectations to do this, and it's not easy. We had one of the more difficult years that we've had in a long time with many injuries, and I overscheduled us a little bit, and the boys were tested, but they worked so hard and battled."
The matchup between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman marked the third time the two programs have met in the regional championship since the 2013-14 season. The last battle came on May 28, 2019, with a Mustang 3-1 win.
Zach Sims clinched the win for the Mustangs in seven innings. The senior hurler allowed two hits, zero runs, and one walk while striking out five on 94 pitches, facing 25 batters.
Levin East took the loss for the Blue Tornado in six innings. The senior surrendered eight hits, three runs (earned), and four walks while striking out seven on 107 pitches, facing 29 batters.
"Every year, day in and day out, we come in and work hard," Jude Farley said. "We work harder than anybody, and we come in when many people are at home and put in that work for these moments. We're blessed for this moment and thank God for that, but we're still not done. We've got four more games, and hopefully, we can come back with something better."
Farley, the junior McCracken County catcher, earned the All-Region Tournament MVP for his postseason performance on the baseball diamond. Farley went 2-for-3 in the victory.
"The expectations for these guys is unbelievable, and they rise to it every year," Hobbs said. "I'm so proud of this team, and this was a little extra sweet this year because of all our challenges, but man, I love these guys, and hopefully, we have 28 more innings of baseball."
Paducah Tilghman led off with Devin Kiebler singling to second base, beating the throw from second base. The next batter for the Blue Tornado, Jalen Seay, drew a walk before East grounded into a double play, giving McCracken County two outs before Caleb Payne struck out to end the visiting half of the first inning.
"Over the years coming up through McCracken County, every year, you just get that feeling when you're about to play Paducah Tilghman," Farley said. "It's always a blast playing those guys, and I love all those guys."
The McCracken County Mustangs jumped on the board in the first inning when Caleb Ehling singled on the second pitch, hitting the ball to center field. The next batter, Scout Moffatt, singled on a ground ball to right field, allowing Ehling to advance to third base. However, the Blue Tornado collected the first out with a strikeout from Nate Lang. Then, with a sacrifice fly from Eli James, Ehling scored to make it 1-0.
At the top of the second inning, with one out, Stone Crowe hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Mustangs. However, Sims worked around the runner, striking out Jack James and Landon Hinz to send his team back to the dugout.
The contest remained at a 1-0 lead for McCracken County. However, Sims and East, who will be college roommates and teammates at John A. Logan next season, settled in and grooved through the middle innings. Despite only having a one-run lead, the Mustangs worked counts and timed pitches to collect eight hits and four walks.
McCracken County added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Sims and Farley singled before Griffin Cantrell drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Ehling. The junior lefty ripped a single to center field, scoring Brice Wurth and Noah Nyberg to make it 3-0.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Stone Crowe collected Tilghman's second hit in the contest. However, Crowe was stranded as Jack James struck out to end the game.
"A lot of people were talking about why is McCracken not winning as many games, why this, why that," Farley said. "We went and traveled, playing teams that no one else has seen, and we've played some teams that are insane. It prepares us in the long run and for the state tournament to know what we'll be seeing, how we have to play, and how we show up daily. It's been a successful time as we've been trying to prepare for state."
McCracken County sits with a 28-10 record with the Second District title and First Region title under their belts this season. Despite the 10 losses, the Mustangs have battled against nationally ranked high school baseball programs and fought through injuries that plagued many starters from early in the 2023 season.
"This year was one of those years. We had a lot of guys go down early and a lot of guys that are still injured but trying to stick through it for four more games," Farley said. "I'm proud of those dudes for that, and it hits home when everyone comes together and is healthy for the game, and we're all about to dogpile it out and continue for four more."
The Mustangs will represent the First Region in the state tournament and face the winner between Shelby County and Woodford County on June 1 at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington, with the first pitch set for 10:00 AM EDT.
The First Region runner-up Paducah Tilghman finishes the 2022-23 high school baseball with a 21-11 record under the guidance of head coach Tremayne Donald.
ALL-REGION TOURNAMENT TEAM
MVP Jude Farley (McCracken County), Caleb Ehling (McCracken County), Zach Sims (McCracken County), Tyler Chapman (McCracken County), Caleb Payne (Paducah Tilghman), Devin Kiebler (Paducah Tilghman), Levin East (Paducah Tilghman), Jarren Bruer (Carlisle County), Koltyn Perez (Carlisle County), Carter McKinney (Marshall County), Chase Hayden (Marshall County), Hayden Alexander (Graves County), Nick Cantrell (Calloway County), Konner Myatt (Ballard Memorial), and Gabe Dowdy (Hickman County).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 0
PTHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0-2-0
MCHS 1 0 0 0 0 2 X – 3-8-2
TB: PTHS – D. Kiebler 1, S. Crowe 1; MCHS – J. Farley 2, Z. Sims 2, C. Ehling 2, N. Lang 1, S. Moffatt 1
SB: MCHS – N. Lang 2, N. Nyberg
RECORDS: McCracken County (28-10); Paducah Tilghman (21-11)
