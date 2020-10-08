BOWLING GREEN — Stars shine their brightest in the darkness of night.
Fittingly, near nightfall on Wednesday at the Bowling Green Country Club, Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo gleamed in golf greatness.
The Marshals senior delivered a late charge in the KHSAA Boys Golf State Tournament — forcing a playoff against Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon — before winning in a one-hole showdown by parring the No. 18 par-5 in the black of night.
A 3-under 68-73—141 was just good enough for a second-straight, and career-defining, title, as Nimmo became the first First Region boys golfer since St. Mary’s Case Cochran (in 2005-06) to defend the KHSAA boys individual trophy.
And he needed everything in the bag to fend off the field.
“I was trying to win it outright on No. 18 (in regulation),” Nimmo said. “Needed the birdie. Hit a really bad drive off the tee, and hit a shot off the cart path on the second one. I hit a really, really good shot to about 10 feet and had that putt to win it. Anybody wants a putt to win a state championship, and that one just didn’t fall.
“But thankfully, it was enough to force the playoff and win.”
Nimmo couldn’t even really see his second or third shots during the playoff hole, but landed in regulation, and trusted the line of his putts on a green he knew so well.
Steady for both days, Wotherspoon wobbled ever-so-slightly in those final dark seconds, his fourth shot coming high of the pin and on the fringe.
So when Nimmo buried his par putt, all of 3 feet from the cup, he bellowed “Come on!” — as champions often do when they know they’ve won.
Nimmo would’ve preferred his final round of high school golf in the Marshall County blue-and-orange be a bit more drama-free.
Golf, however, is painfully unkind to those who play it, and it’s perhaps even more excruciating to those who’ve mastered it.
Nimmo’s up-and-down front nine (four bogeys, four birdies) was maddening enough for the Mississippi State commit, as one fewer stroke in any of those moments would’ve done the trick.
When he double-bogeyed No. 11 — a rare four-putt on the par-3 hole — and missed an easy birdie on No. 12, he was at 2-under, and lingering with the leaders instead of staying comfortably ahead of the pack.
“The wind was very tough,” Nimmo added. “It firmed the greens up a lot. The pins were in some really, really hard spots. On No. 2, which is a really easy hole, we (his group) went 4-5-7-9, and the 7 and 9 were from really, really good players. You just don’t see that. Part of that’s the pin. Part of that’s the wind. Part of that’s just the conditions.”
Up ahead of Nimmo’s group, which included Trinity’s Charlie Morgan, Lexington Christian’s Grey Goff and Taylor County’s Luke Coyle, Wotherspoon erased a painful double-bogey on the par-4 No. 15 with a birdie on No. 18 — setting the clubhouse leader at 3-under.
So with three holes to go, Nimmo then delivered perhaps his best shot of Wednesday’s round on the par-4 No. 16. His drive nestled within 100 yards of the pin, just to the left, and he’d lob to within 3 feet — nearly holing out in two shots — before settling for a lead-tying birdie.
“I’ve just seen so many great shots from him throughout the years,” noted Marshall County coach Keith Bell. “Nothing surprises me. It’s just been a blessing to see what he can do. And he can do a lot of things with golf clubs.”
Nimmo’s finish, alongside Camden McLeod’s bounceback 77, Trey Wall’s 82 and Preston Futrell’s 83 was enough for a second-day 315 for Marshall and two-day 622 — just eight strokes off of 2020 team champion Louisville Trinity (614) and four strokes off of 2019 team champion and 2020 runner-up Taylor County (618).
The third-place finish is the highest under the seven-year Bell tenure, in what was his last event as Marshals’ coach.
“Our kids have always seemed to play well up here, and give their best efforts,” Bell added. “We had a little bit of a struggle today, as putting was tough. And I kept telling my kids: ‘If we can putt well, we’ll be right in the mix of it.’ And we did on certain holes. But we got ourselves into a couple of bad situations on a couple of holes.
“But overall, I’m just super, super proud of them. I can’t tell you how proud I am of them.”
Peyton’s placeAfter firing a first-day 70 and staying within two shots of the leaders, St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis wasn’t even on the radar of the 2020 KHSAA State Tournament.
After firing a day-two 72 to finish at 2-under and just one shot out of the playoff with Nimmo and Wotherspoon, the rent has come due on the other blooming star for Kurt Averill and the Vikings.
Purvis nearly prevailed under the most unassuming circumstances on Wednesday, methodically pushing alongside Averill on each hole — a green book frequently between his fingers.
A bogey on No. 17 might stick with him for a minute, having watched Wotherspoon and Nimmo come in later with the heroics, but 13 pars, a birdie on No. 4 and an eagle on the par-5 No. 14 proved he more than belonged in top contention.
“It’s all a little bit exciting and disappointing,” he said. “Just because I had a lot of opportunities to get to 3-under, and even pass that.
“But the eagle? That was cool. I just hit a huge drive, and I had 185 in there, and I hit a 7-iron to about 8 feet. And I hit it dead-center and made the putt. You’ve just got to make pars out here, and that’s mainly what I was trying to do all day.”
A lot of the Vikings’ talk this season has been wrapped around Rocco Zakutney and his successes, and deservedly so. Purvis said he missed his teammate on Wednesday, knowing full-well his friend’s 10-over 82 on Tuesday to miss the cut wasn’t the plan.
If there’s anything Purvis proved at BGCC, however, it’s that the Vikings were never a one-man band in 2020, and assuredly won’t be in 2021.
“I think it’s safe to say I did exceed my expectations coming into this week,” he added. “I was expecting to shoot a little over par, honestly, because the greens are so fast and because it’s a hard course. But I think I did a pretty good job. And I think next year, I can probably win.”
2020 KHSAA Boys Golf State TournamentBowling Green Country Club
Par: 72
Individual Leaders
1) Jay Nimmo, Marshall County 68-73=141 (won one-hole playoff)
2) Rylan Wotherspoon, Cooper 68-73=141 (runner up)
T3) Peyton Purvis, St. Mary 70-72=142
T3) Luke Coyle, Taylor County 69-73=142
T5) Justin Gabbard, Highlands 75-68=143
T5) Matthew Troutman, CAL 68-75=143
7) Allan Lockwood, Central Hardin 69-75=144
T8) Charlie Reber, Bowling Green 75-73=148
T8) Ian Asch, Covington Catholic 73-75=148
T10) Tyler Mitts, Grant County 72-77=149
T10) Clay Pendergrass, Madison Central 73-76=149
T10) Jacob Lang, Greenwood 77-72=149
First Region finishes
T40) Hunter Reynolds, Trigg County 80-79=159
T68) Sammy Greenwell, Crittenden County 81-87=168
Team Leaders
1) Trinity Louisville 300-314=614
2) Taylor County 314-304=618
3) Marshall County 307-315=622
(Day two contributors: Nimmo, 73; Camden McLeod 77; Trey Wall, 82; Preston Futrell, 83)
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
