MURRAY — Marshall County boys golf picked up right where it left off on Friday afternoon, opening the 2020 Kentucky high school links season by firing a four-man 308 to claim the inaugural 2020 Murray Invitational at Murray Country Club.
And, as expected, the defending First Region titlists were led by none other than their defending 2019 KHSAA state champion in senior star Jay Nimmo, who simply ignored a bogey on No. 8 to shoot a subliminal 6-under 66.
For Nimmo, the round didn’t feel good because of overcast skies and lower temperatures, or because his next-closest competitor was a terrific effort from St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney (2-under 70).
It was because Murray Country Club will play host to the 2020 First Region Tournament. And if he could win on Friday, he certainly could win it when it’ll mean a little more.
“To get out here and play well on a course where our season is going to be on the line?” Nimmo asked, rhetorically. “It’s a good feeling.”
Behind Nimmo’s 66 included Camdyn McLeod’s 77, Trey Wall’s 81 and Hayden Powell’s 84 ... the kind of balanced effort the Marshals are going to need if they want to repeat as champions.
“This course can bite you,” noted seventh-year Marshals coach Keith Bell. “Jay’s 66 is great, and he feels very comfortable. Obviously, we want to get a practice round or two in here before we go into (the regional championship). But obviously, it’s great to have a player like Jay to rely on.
“Now, what I don’t want Jay to feel is that burden of carrying this whole team all season long. He’s got to have help from his teammates, from the team perspective of it. Jay is going to come out here and do what he does on most occasions. He may have a bad day, but for the most part, everyone has seen what he can do. But obviously he’s a great golfer, and he has a lot of great golf ahead of him.”
Just as important as Marshall County’s win was the fact that 20th-year head coach Kurt Averill and his Vikings were firmly in the rear-view mirror of the Marshals the entire day, after finishing second by firing a 322 behind Zakutney, Payton Purvis (77), Luke Wilson (86) and Palmer Sims (89).
“When Murray’s coach (Denise Whitaker) called us and asked who we wanted to be paired up with, and she said, ‘Do you guys want to be paired up with St. Mary?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ Let’s go head to head and give the boys a taste of what we’re doing right now,” Bell said. “(Kurt) will have that team prepared and ready. They have the potential to be a very good team. And if Payton and Rocco, on the same day, have great rounds? And we have some bad rounds? This whole thing shifts around in a different direction. I’m sure he’ll be fighting hard to get his kids ready, and I’m going to be doing the same thing.”
Indeed, St. Mary finished third as a team in the 2019 First Region Tournament — just behind a McCracken squad previously led by Connor Kirkham — and the Vikings didn’t lose a soul from the squad. In all honesty, Averill was seeking better scores in his team’s return to play.
“Luke has been tearing it up all summer,” he said. “I think he got a little nervous (Friday) trying to help his team out, and there’s a little bit take on today than just playing normally. He’s been breaking 80 right and left, and he shot an 86. You can shave six shots easy, there. And Cade Fleming shoots a 91, and he did this same thing last year. Shoots bad in the first round, then all of a sudden gets back to breaking 80. And Palmer Sims shooting an 89 is really shocking. I’d take nine shots off of that, easy. There’s 15 shots right there.
“That better be the worst scores I see. Hats off to Rocco, who shoots a 2-under. And Payton just got off a two-week vacation. He’s been tearing it up, and he still shot a 77.
“But this is great. We’re really looking forward to the season.”
2020 Murray Invitational
Murray Country Club (Par 72)
Friday’s boys scores
1) Jay Nimmo, Marshall 66
2) Rocco Zakutney, St. Mary 70
T3) Payton Purvis, St. Mary 77
T3) Garret Rikel, McCracken 77
T3) Camdyn McLeod, Marshall 77
T3) Jiles Wyatt, UHA 77
7) Hunter Reynolds, Trigg 80
8) Trey Wall, Marshall 81
9) Camryn Beatty, McCracken 82
10) Tyler Drew, McCracken 83
Hayden Powell, Marshall 84
Trey Carr, Trigg 84
Aidan Poston, Calloway 85
Abe Dumes, McCracken 85
Luke Wilson, St. Mary 86
Landen Crider, Crittenden 86
Sammy Greenwell, Crittenden 86
Ryan Stokes, Marshall B 86
Hayden Reynolds, Trigg 86
Davis Vessels, McCracken 88
David Jack Morris, Marshall B 88
Kobe Allen, Graves 89
Palmer Sims, St. Mary’89
Gunner Hoover, Marshall 89
Jack Butts, Tilghman 90
Preston Futrell, Marshall 90
Blaine Dowdy, Ballard 90
Grant Whitaker, Murray 91
Cade Fleming, St. Mary’s 91
Ty Butts, Trigg 91
Tanner Crouch,, Calloway 92
Jeremiah Foster Crittenden 92
Tate Scillian, Marshall B 92
Kesean Galbreath, Mayfield 92
AJ Armstrong,, Tilghman 93
Drake Butler Marshall B 93
Jude Doer, UHA 94
Jack Epperson, Murray 95
Jonah Morgan, Murray 95
Aiden Hahn, St. Mary 95
Austin Crick, Caldwell 96
Tucker Blane, Murray 100
Caleb Ticknor, Calloway 100
Grayson Grissom, Trigg 100
Avery Belt, Crittenden 103
Whitson McNeill, Tilghman 103
Luke Shouse, UHA 104
Zakary Henson, Madison Acad. Magnet 105
Maddux O’ Guinn,, Graves 106
Micah Koenecke Calloway 108
Josh Adams, Ballard 110
Jake Miller, Ballard 114
Grant Phillips, Graves 115
Payton Toon, Tilghman 115
Asa McCord, Crittenden 116
Aaron Onate, UHA 117
Kyle Crady, Murray B 118
Lukin Rogers, Graves 120
Ryan Hammett, Caldwell 124
Casey Tidwell, Murray B 124
Camden McGregor, Caldwell 124
Nick Holcomb, Murray 125
Lincoln English, Murray B 128
Kobe Watson, Murray B 129
Cannon Littlejohn, Caldwell 148
Chandler Andrews, Murray B WD
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
