Nimmo, Marshals bag third-straight regional titles

MURRAY — St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney didn’t make it easy.
But on Monday afternoon at the Murray Country Club, Marshall County senior star Jay Nimmo made history — becoming just the second player ever to three-peat as the First Region individual boys golf champion by grinding out an even-par 72 for a two-shot victory over the rising Viking junior.
Nimmo’s calm and composure on the back-nine, where he shot a 1-under 35 with eight pars and one birdie, not only helped clinch his own glory, but glory for the Marshals, who secured a third straight First Region title with a 311 and a sixth straight trip to the KHSAA Boys Golf State Tournament (set for Oct. 6-7 at Bowling Green Country Club).
“Whether I’m the fourth-best score today and our team wins, we’re at Bowling Green ... and that’s really all that matters,” Nimmo said. “Today was just a ‘feel-how-things-are-going’ over the first few holes. If it’s one of those days where I needed to shoot four or five under, then maybe I’d play a little more aggressively than I probably did.
“But we felt pretty confident, and when we were around holes No. 13 and No. 14, we kind of knew we were probably going to win. And that’s when I had to get it done for myself.”
And he did.
“We never expect that, and I never assume that’s going to happen,” noted seventh-year Marshall County coach Keith Bell. “I tell him: ‘I know how hard it is for you to do that.’ I can’t say enough about Jay and what he means to this program.”
The duel between Zakutney and Nimmo was contentious from the start. They each fired front-nine 37s in different ways, as Zakutney went bogey-birdie-bogey on holes No. 7-8-9 after six-straight pars to open his round, while Nimmo had bogeys on No. 2 and No. 8 with a birdie on No. 7.
Zakutney responded to his bogey on the par-3 No. 11 with birdies on No. 12 and No. 13, which had him at even and a one-shot lead on Nimmo, who had pars on Nos. 10-14.
On the par-5 No. 14, Nimmo’s second shot was on the green and roughly 45 feet to the left of the pin. Zakutney’s second shot was to the right of the green and below the hole.
Zakutney’s flop shot proved to be a tough approach, and he had to give it another go and settle for par.
Nimmo stashed his putt for eagle within 6 inches of the cup and easily tapped in for the tie with four holes to go.
“I knew Zakutney had the 3-footer for par, and he was going to make par,” Nimmo said. “He putted so well today, Rocco did. Unbelievable on the greens today. But that one, I was trying to make birdie and tie it up, and go into the last four holes tied. That was probably the best putt of the day.”
From there, Zakutney had some trouble. An approach to the 15th green came up just short of regulation, and a two-putt for bogey allowed Nimmo to seize a one-shot lead after his 8-footer for par fell true.
On the par-5 No. 16, Zakutney’s second shot found the very edge of the swampy bog that hugs the right side of the fairway, and a drop from there eventually turned into a double-bogey — and a three-shot deficit — as Nimmo would par No. 16 and stay at even, knowing full-well all he had to do from there was bring it home.
“It was fun,” Nimmo added. “It was tough, because I thought I hit it better than he did on the front nine, to be honest with you. But he made every putt. And we had the same score making the turn (1-over). But it felt like I should’ve been at a couple under, and he should’ve been a couple over. But in reality, we were both 1-over.
“But credit to him; he putted really well today. Obviously, No. 16 stinks for him, but he’ll learn from that, and he’ll be a lot better. He’ll be tough to beat next year.”
Yes, next year ... something the St. Mary Vikings are already contemplating, as they’re set to return all starters after finishing in second this year with a 326.
And though Monday wasn’t perfect, Zakutney and Peyton Purvis (80, T-7th) did still advance into the state tournament, with Zakutney making a clear statement as a serious region contender in 2021.
“His putting was on, and it hasn’t been on,” noted St. Mary coach Kurt Averill. “He’s been frustrated with that putter, and his dad told me that they worked on a little something (Sunday) and got a little glitch worked out, and it just happened to fall in the cup today. But that’s golf. He might’ve had 26 putts for the whole day, I don’t know. But it’s great. He deserves it. Nobody works harder than Rocco. He’s there every morning, seven days a week. Christmas Day. New Year’s. Thanksgiving Day.
“You name it, and he’s on the golf course.”
Vessels among qualifiersWhile Nimmo will be joined by teammates in David Jack Morris, Cam McLeod and Trey Wall at next week’s state tournament, seven others will be joining the Marshals in the field: Zaktuney, Purvis, Crittenden County’s Sammy Greenwell (78, T-4th), McCracken County’s Tyler Dew (78, T-4th), Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds (79, sixth), Murray’s Grant Whitaker (81, T-9th) and McCracken County’s Davis Vessels (81, T-9th).
Vessels, in fact, had one of strongest starts to the day in the entire First Region field, when birdies on the par-5 No. 1 and the par-5 No. 3 vaulted the senior and first-time state qualifier to 1-under and the lead after eight holes.
He and Dew, just a sophomore, helped propel the Mustangs to a strong 327 finish, just one shot off of St. Mary and 16 shots off of the Marshals.
“It’s very exciting,” Vessels said. “This course, it played hard. But Tyler and I just happened to pull one through. And with two par-5s on the first three holes, I was just hoping for one birdie.
“I happened to make two of them. And everything I was looking at was going in on the front-nine greens.”
Like most of the field, golf got increasingly more difficult after the turn — and he went 10-over in the final 10 holes.
But the scintillating start sent him to the state tournament, and that’s what mattered most.
2020 First Region Tournament
Murray Country Club; Par: 72
Team Scores
1) Marshall County, 311
2) St. Mary, 326
3) McCracken County, 327
4) Trigg County, 345
5) Crittenden County, 352
6) Murray, 364
7) Calloway County, 371
8) Paducah Tilghman, 391
9) Carlisle County, 400
10) Caldwell County, 401
11) Christian Fellowship, 404
12) Graves County, 414
13) Ballard Memorial, 421
14) Fulton County, 468
Individual Scores
Name School Score
1) Jay Nimmo Marshall County 72
2) Rocco Zakutney St. Mary 74
3) Camdyn McLeod Marshall County 77
T4) Sammy Greenwell Crittenden County 78
T4) Tyler Dew McCracken County 78
6) Hunter Reynolds Trigg County 79
T7) David Jack Morris Marshall County 80
T7) Peyton Purvis St. Mary 80
T9) Davis Vessels McCracken County 81
T9) Grant Whitaker Murray 81
T11) Trey Wall Marshall County 82
T11) Garrett Rikel McCracken County 82
13) Preston Futrell Marshall County 83
T14) Austin Crick Caldwell County 84
T14) Aidan Poston Calloway County 84
16) Cade Flemings St. Mary 85
T17) Abraham Dumes McCracken County 86
T17) Jack Butts Paducah Tilghman 86
T19) Palmer Sims St. Mary 87
T19) Trey Carr Trigg County 87
T19) Tanner Crouch Calloway County 87
denotes state qualifier
