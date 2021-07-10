Recent graduate Jay Nimmo has left a lasting impression on the Marshall County High School family. From his talents on the basketball court to a legacy on the golf course, Nimmo set a standard as a Marshal.
“I’m grateful for high school and all the memories I made at Marshall County, you know, on the golf course and the basketball court,” Nimmo said. “I have made some friends that will last a lifetime, and I’m appreciative of that. You know the relationships I’ve made with all my teammates and even the coaching staff.”
Spectators at Marshall County sporting events could often find Nimmo representing his hometown orange and blue. Even in a COVID-19 school year, the future Mississippi State Bulldog never missed a basketball game, whether it was his former teammates or the Lady Marshals tearing up the court.
Nimmo won his first KHSAA State Golf Championship in 2019, then his second one this past fall in a playoff to make him just the third person in the last 60 years to win back-to-back KHSAA State Golf Championships.
He also won three straight First Region championships and was named WPSD/Biokinetics Athlete of the Year for his senior year (2020-21).
Nimmo is ranked No. 48 in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association with 301.152 total points and 21.511 average points in 14 events.
“For the basketball side of it and having Coach Terry Birdsong there was good, and he knew that my thing was golf,” he said. “Sometimes in the summer, I wouldn’t be available for some workouts, and he was really good to work with.”
During his final year of basketball, Nimmo scored 151 points coming from nine 2-pointers and 38 3-point shots. Out of 20 free throws, Nimmo made 19.
“I’m excited to head down to Mississippi State in Starkville,” Nimmo said. “Getting to work with the men’s golf program down there. They’ve been close to the finals a couple of times, so I’m excited to get down there, get them over the hump, and get to the NCAA Championship.”
While Nimmo has finished up his time at Marshall County, his memories will last a lifetime. His sportsmanship on and off the court and course will be remembered by many, including the time during the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament when he lent a hand to an opponent after Marshall County defeated Calloway County during the Fourth District Championship.
“I’m just really looking forward to, you know, getting down there and, most importantly, you know I’m a student-athlete, so to get my degree and graduate college will be cool,” he said. “And then hopefully, you know, if everything goes as planned, play professionally and then see where it goes from there, but I’m just really excited to get to Starkville and get to work.”
