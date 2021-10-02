Night raiders: The wilds or suburbia? It’s all good for raccoons

While forces of various political, ethnic, cultural, religious and creedal views vie for recognition and dominance today, I fear we face a growing threat that raccoons eventually will rule the world.
Now is a high point of raccoon visibility. Some kits from litters born in the spring are beginning to leave their moms and siblings, wandering to look for new territories of their own. Meanwhile, all raccoons are highly active this time of fall, feeding vigorously, to pack on fat to carry them through periods of semi-hibernation during the coldest winter days.
Raccoons and fellow furbearers the opossums are now fair game for Kentucky hunters. The state’s raccoon and possum hunting season began Friday. The general furbearer hunting and trapping season opens Nov. 15 but hunters (not trappers) can take raccoons and possums now, although raccoon hunters are rather scarce.
Everybody recognizes the raccoon, a grizzled gray critter with its famous black mask and a bushy plume tail banded in black. These native omnivores are sizable, often ranging 10 to 30 pounds. The biggest can top 3 feet in length counting that poofy tail.
Nocturnal, raccoons are seldom seen in daylight, but the nights are alive with them.
I’ve written about raccoons for multiple coons’ ages, and the crux of most stories I’ve done for decades is their abundance. Coons have proliferated far beyond their former share of the ecosystem.
Trapping once held those numbers in check. Through the years, fur prices fell dramatically while societal changes promoted dim views of trapping. Consequently, the numbers of active trappers fell markedly beginning about a half century ago, leaving relatively few fur takers in the general public.
Meanwhile, development and housing were making more rural habitats into suburbia and even urban environments. And that had its own effect. Not only were raccoons experiencing a lack of hunting and trapping closer on the coattails of man, but they also found more opportunities for a comfortable livelihood right in there close to people.
Raccoons may have started improving their lot early in the 20th century. But developments as the 1900s progressed really boosted them along. People who are less than ancient don’t recognize how scarce coons once were compared to now.
One biologist and researcher concluded that America’s raccoon population increased by multiples of 15 to 20 times from the 1930s to the 1980s.
It was almost remarkable when a roadkill coon appeared as a casualty along a highway back in, say, the 1970’s. When that happened back then, the furs were still worth enough that, if the carcass wasn’t badly damaged, someone would pick it up to relieve it of its pelt.
Now, however, raccoons are one of the most commonly seen highway traffic victims if not the roadkill leader of the pack. And nobody gathers them once they’re down.
Coon numbers in wild habitats are up. But as mentioned, they seem to have hit the jackpot in and around human residential and commercial areas. There are fewer bad forces and more opportunities for them there.
That is, along with no hunting or trapping pressure in the suburbs, they are less likely to run into possible predator problems. Not much bothers raccoons, but they are less likely to encounter a coyote or a bobcat in someone’s backyard.
Meanwhile, raccoons are opportunistic feeders, and whatever you’ve got available for the taking, it’s what’s for dinner. They are notorious for raiding pet food from porches or getting into unsecured garbage cans or dumpsters. Ornamental fruit trees in the yard? There’s dessert.
In addition, small wild food sources around humanity suit raccoons well. When songbirds roost and/or nest in your shrubs, raccoons check them out like a buffet line.
Four ducks used to hang out at my place when they weren’t afloat on the lake. There were Huey, Louise, Dewey and Fooey, and Louise took it upon herself to build a nest and lay eggs in one of the planters. That lasted about 15 minutes before one of the yard-patrolling raccoons ate the would-be future mallards.
Along with food, raccoons need shelter for denning sites, too. They are adaptable enough that dens aren’t much problem, either. Raccoons like large trees with cavities for shelter, but they gladly will accept the crawl space under your house, your attic or some spot in a garage or outbuilding, too.
One of the most cited problems in co-existing with raccoon in suburbia is the varmints tearing up roofing or siding to gain access into indoor quarters in homes. I’ve heard of at least one story of a tubby suburban-fed raccoon falling through the ceiling of a human residence into the bed of the reposed residents. I wouldn’t want to have been them, but I sort of wish I’d been there to see that.
There are plenty of reports of coons learning to use pet portals. Instead of a pup or kitty coming and going to poop, you end up with a boss coon coming in to raid the kitchen. There are reports of coons getting caught in the act and refusing to leave until they have their required meal.
Besides being emboldened, suburban raccoons are said to be smarter than wild habitat coons. Biologists say living around people constantly gives them a chance to adapt and overcome human obstacles to their goals.
Researchers say raccoons have learned to open refrigerators. This is getting serious.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
