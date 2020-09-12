MURRAY — More than 2,200 miles away from his hometown of Hayward, California, and its nearby metropolis of Oakland, Nu'u Taugavau is on a pilgrimage.
For faith. For family. For football.
One of the central figures of the latest "Last Chance U" installation on Netflix — chronicling the 2019 season of Laney College football and its coach, John Beam — Taugavau is a 6-2, 365-pound Polynesian pulverizer on the offensive line with a soft Samoan side.
With his wife, Tia, and daughters Eliyana and Donna, Taugavau finished his two years of junior college football in central California, took a scholarship invitation from Murray State football defensive coordinator Dillon Sanders this past spring, and uprooted for Murray — where for the last month he's been physically and mentally preparing to eventually suit up for the Racers in 2021 and beyond.
"As far as a football player? He's a mauler," Beam said. "He's going to maul people. And that's a football player. But what you're going to get as a human being? He's got this big heart. He's got a funny side, right? He's a happy-go-lucky kid, for as big as he is, you know what I mean? He's a family person. He's going to put his family first. He'll make mistakes, and he's going to laugh about it and try to figure out how to go about it, right? So sometimes he's going to try and look for the easy way out, you know what I mean?" Beam laughed.
"You see that in the show, right? But he'll learn from it. And he'll honestly tell you: 'I didn't know.' And sometimes he'll tell you: 'Yeah, I did that on purpose because I got stuck and I got scared.'"
It's a discussion Beam and Taugavau had multiple times both on and off camera during "Last Chance U," and now Taugavau is neither stuck, nor scared.
Already, his robust immediate family has flown to Murray and paid visit, making sure their "Nu'u Nu'u" is in the right place.
But as a practicing Mormon (Latter-day Saints), he's found peace in this choice and chance. Unable to embark on his coming-of-faith mission due to his commitment to marriage and children, this instead is his journey.
"Being here in Murray, Kentucky, I feel like I can raise my family here," Taugavau said. "You know what I mean? Everybody is super nice. It's a good environment. Nothing like what goes on in Oakland happens out here. So, like, I really feel safe out here."
And to be the second in his family to earn a college degree after big brother, Mason, could be just the boon Taugavau needs to open other doors.
"In essence, this is his de facto mission," assures Beam. "He'll spread his Samoan love, trust me."
Much like the cameras of "Last Chance U" show, life with the Eagles in Oakland wasn't easy for Taugavau and his family. The long days. Even longer nights. Class work. Two children. Tia's pursuit of cosmetology. Winning football. Losing football. Mediocrity.
From an 11-2 finish and a California Community College Athletic Association championship in 2018, to a 6-4 and heavily-chronicled middling mess in 2019, Taugavau notes the junior college grind — and the city of Oakland itself — has prepared him for the rigors of FCS football in the Ohio Valley Conference.
"Going through Laney, I feel like the competition level is kind of like this here," he said. "Everyone is fighting for a spot. It's like hit or miss for them (at Laney). And when I come here, I feel the same. Everybody is still fighting for a spot. And Laney prepared me well ... putting a 'dog' mentality in me. Really getting it in the trenches. O-Line, D-Line...it gets really nasty down there. It really prepared me for that."
For most of the Netflix season, Taugavau talks about a standing offer with Alabama A&M football — something that nearly came through.
Until it didn't.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Taugavau lost contact with the Bulldogs, and nearly accepted an opportunity to join Division II Colorado Mesa University football in Grand Junction, before Sanders and the Racers connected with Beam, in dire need of line depth.
"I think he'll bring some maturity to their unit," Beam said. "But that locker room is going to be lightened up. I'm telling you, that locker room is going to be laughing with some of the things that he says and does. And, you know, I don't know how many Polynesians they've had, right? It can be a whole new experience for them.
"He's going to make friends just because of how gregarious he is. It's hard not to love Nu'u."
Taugavau admits he's surprised by his stardom. While filming the 2019 season, he said camera operators and videographers told him to "be himself," and the rest would take care of itself.
Alongside Beam, wideout-turned-quarterback Dior Walker-Scott, defensive back Rezjohn Wright and wide receiver RJ Stern, Taugavau's energy and enthusiasm — often expletive-filled — was admittedly authentic.
"I'm not really a person to put on a show or anything like that," he said. "When they were around, I thought I was being boring for them. I thought, 'Man, I'm going to make this show boring for them.' But everyone has been hitting me up, saying how much of an inspiration I was, and that they 'felt my energy.' And I was just like, 'Oh man.' I really appreciated that. I was really surprised how it all came out."
Now, that energy wears a Racer uniform.
And one moment has confirmed he made the right choice.
"I knew this was the place when we were going through conditioning and everything," he said. "All of my teammates were pushing me through the drills. None of this talking down on me. Everyone was encouraging me. Being positive. And I was like, 'This is the place I'm supposed to be. This is the environment I want to be in.' When it's time to clock in, everybody is clocked in. Ready to work. Ready to get better every single day.
"And I know this is the place that I'm meant to be."
