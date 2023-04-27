Todd Hamilton

With 42 years of sports broadcasting experience, Todd Hamilton will take control of the microphone and bring the Paducah Chief games to life for those who cannot attend on 99.5 The Fan this summer.

 Photo courtesy of Todd Hamilton

The crack of a bat, the scent of popcorn, and grilled hamburgers — a sign that America’s pastime is in full swing as future game stars wait patiently for their summertime heroes to sign baseballs and take photographs with them.

The Chiefs give Paducah a big-city baseball feel each summer as locals flock to the historic Brooks Stadium and tune into the radio broadcast to keep up with the Ohio Valley League team, often filled with former high school notables across the region.

