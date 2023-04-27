The crack of a bat, the scent of popcorn, and grilled hamburgers — a sign that America’s pastime is in full swing as future game stars wait patiently for their summertime heroes to sign baseballs and take photographs with them.
The Chiefs give Paducah a big-city baseball feel each summer as locals flock to the historic Brooks Stadium and tune into the radio broadcast to keep up with the Ohio Valley League team, often filled with former high school notables across the region.
Along with the sights and sounds, the Chiefs rely heavily on a voice, and this upcoming season, the radio voice belongs to longtime broadcaster Todd Hamilton.
With 42 years of sports broadcasting, Hamilton will take control of the microphone and bring the Chief games to life for those who cannot attend.
“I started (broadcasting) when I was 17, doing Glasgow High School girls’ basketball games,” Hamilton said. “I knew when I was about that age that it was what I wanted to do, but I never dreamed I would be doing it all these years later. So I’ve been very privileged that I’ve had the opportunities along the way.”
The Western Kentucky University alum has been involved with Murray State for over a year, doing play-by-plays for Racer athletics and on the ESPN+ streaming platforms. As of recently, Hamilton is with Murray’s baseball team, keeping fans from all over up-to-date and invested with his descriptive words and excitement.
“My favorite thing is being back involved with college sports again,” He said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be at Murray State, but I knew a lot about the program over the years.”
Heading into the Ohio Valley League summer collegiate season, Hamilton is no stranger to the Chiefs as he called games for the league’s Hoptown Hoppers for 10 seasons. In addition, he has over 30 years of experience in his field, covering the prep, college, and professional levels of sports.
“I knew about the Chiefs’ rich history, and in my 10 seasons doing the Hoptown Hoppers, I always enjoyed coming to Brooks Stadium to work,” Hamilton said. “Paducah is very fortunate to have a terrific stadium and people involved. I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to follow the late Ed Taylor, a friend, and others in this role.”
Hamilton and the Chiefs will kick off the season on June 1 at Brooks Stadium in the season home opener. Game times are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with Sunday games at 6 p.m. Fans can listen to Hamilton on 99.5 The Fan each night during the OVL 43-game schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.