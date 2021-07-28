The 2020 Murray State University Hall of Famer Patrick Newcomb scored his second win on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica with a stunning victory in Tulum, Mexico.
The Benton native and two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year (2012-13) defeated Oscan Fraustro on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at PGA Riviera Maya.
“I was actually pretty happy because I’m trying to finish top 10 on the money list,” Newcomb told The Sun. “Getting in the playoffs meant that I was going to make it to the final stage which was the goal for the year so I can get back on the Korn Ferry Tour.”
Newcomb started the day two shots off the lead of Andrew Alligood but passed him with a final round 68 to get into a playoff with Mexico City’s Fraustro, who also carded a 68. Playing the par-4 No. 18 hole to start the playoff, each player made a par.
“My goal for the week had been complete. I got there and set out for what my plan for the week was,” he said. “Just going to go try to win and it was kind of icing on the cake, so I was pretty relaxed going into the playoffs.”
On the second time playing the 18th, Newcomb won with another par-4 score, after Fraustro made bogey-5. Newcomb’s scoreline for the four days of play was 72-71-72-68 for a final 283, getting his third top-10 finish of the season. He was ranked 14th in the order of merit on tour before the event in Mexico took place.
“There was a little bit of uncertainty as I was walking back to look at my ball behind the green on the last hole of the tournament,” Newcomb said. “But I ended up hitting probably the best shot I have ever hit. And then I went to a few inches and I got in the playoffs, the rest is history.”
This victory marks Newcomb’s second on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica. He won for the first time in 2017 at the Cape Breton Open in Nova Scotia.
