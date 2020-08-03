LEDBETTER — Eighteen holes just wasn’t enough on Sunday.
So...after a 66 from Patrick Newcomb, a 68 from Joey Mayo and a 68 from Seth Arthur put the trio at a three-way 9-under 135 tie for two days at the 2020 Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club...something had to give.
On a replay of No. 18, Newcomb’s 25-foot putt from the right fringe fell for birdie — and it was enough to send the Marshall County native home with the title, his third in the event after claiming the 2012 amateur division and the 2015 professional division.
“One finally went in at the end,” Newcomb said. “The golf gods finally paid me back.”
Indeed, putts hadn’t been falling for him most of the day. On the par-5 No. 6, he landed on the green in two shots, and instead walked away with a par. On the par-5 No. 13, he was on the green in two again...only to see his eagle putt slide to the right. The par-3 No. 17 bothered him, as well, when he landed his iron within 12 feet of the cup — only to shortchange it a by a foot and settle for another par.
Perhaps fittingly, it was some advice from Mayo — tournament leader until an unfortunate bogey on No. 17 — that set Newcomb on the straight-and-narrow.
“Mayo told me: ‘The key is to think that you need to hit it three feet farther than you really do,’ ” Newcomb said. “He said that coming down the stretch. And the last thing I thought about in the playoff is, ‘Make sure you hit it three feet farther, Pat. Get it there.’
“It barely got there, and just fell in.”
On his way to the 66, Newcomb hit 17 greens in regulation or better — just missing No. 18 on back-to-back tries.
And it was sorely needed, too, as Arthur and Mayo never fell off the pace, and were both at 7-under and toting a one-shot lead on Newcomb after 11 holes.
Arthur missed an eagle chip on No. 13 by less than a foot, and with five holes to go, his birdie putt forged another three-way tie at 8-under.
Mayo hardly buckled on the pressure — snatching birdies on No. 14 and No. 15 to move to 10-under with a two-shot lead.
Golf, though, is funny, frustrating, and frustratingly funny. After Arthur and Newcomb both birdied No. 16 to get within one stroke, Mayo made his only bogey of the tournament on that No. 17 — just lipping out a four-footer after a brilliant up-and-down from the right fringe of the green to the backside of the pin.
“I played solid,” Mayo said. “I hit good shots early, and I couldn’t get any putts to fall. Then, I started to see a few fall on the back nine, and I got into a little rhythm. I thought I hit a decent putt on No. 17, but I think I just pulled it a little bit.
“But I didn’t really know where I stood. I just kind of wanted to play my own game. I don’t really like watching leaderboards or anything. I was trying to stick to my own game.”
Arthur missed a great look at birdie on No. 17, too, before all three two-putted on the No. 18 green to force some free golf.
“The only shot I really wish I had back was that second shot on 18 in the playoff,” Arthur admitted. “It wasn’t a hard shot at all; I just made a bad swing. But at the same time, that shot’s not going to get me a birdie. I really wish I could go back and make that putt fall on No. 17. But ‘ands’ and ‘ifs’ don’t win it...and Pat deserved it. He hung in there and made the putt at the end and deserved it.”
Switzer withstands
While Sunday’s conditions — mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 82 degrees — were the complete opposite of the Saturday showers and thunderstorms, it was in that mess that Tadd Switzer built his four-shot lead on the amateur field with a stunning 69 (and a front-nine 33).
At the turn on day two, the former University Heights Academy star still had a four-shot lead until Southern Illinois University’s Riley Klingelberg and Martin Methodist’s Justin Johns made sincere pushes at his advantage.
A birdie on the par-5 No. 13 helped offset an ensuing bogey on No. 14, and pars on the final four holes weren’t matched or bested by Klingelberg, nor Johns, who respectively finished second and third.
“I just tried to stay as mentally tough as possible, and stick to the gameplan,” noted Switzer, who recently also won Drake Creek’s one-man scramble with a ludicrous 58. “Play golf, and not let it affect me or deter me any.
“Hopefully this will help me build confidence. That I still can do it. Take it from there and see what happens at the next one.”
2020 Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open
Aug. 3, 2020
Drake Creek Golf Club
Par: 72
Final Results
Professional Division
Newcomb, Patrick (won playoff) Benton, KY 69-66=135
Mayo, Joey Paducah, KY 67-68=135
Arthur, Seth Metropolis, IL 67-68=135
McCormick, Duncan Morganfield, KY 73-70=143
Phillips, Tyler Clarksville, TN 71-73=144
Lilliedahl, Linus Sandviken, Sweden 71-73=144
Harsley Jr., Gerald St. Louis, MO 70-75=145
Wheeler, Gabe Sikeston, MO 72-73=145
Bradshaw, Clayton Mayfield, KY 77-71=148
Rickard, Mike Corydon, KY 75-74=149
Seabaugh, Jake Cape Girardeau, MO 78-79=157
Hughes, Ric Marion, KY 85-78=163
Rhoads, Joshua Batesville, IN 87-81=168
Amateur Championship Flight
Switzer, Tadd Hopkinsville, KY 69-71=140
Klingelberg, Riley Murrieta, CA 73-68=141
Johns, Justin South Fulton, TN 73-69=142
Hood, Joe Bowling Green, KY 73-70=143
Stepter, Drake Paducah, KY 74-69=143
Buchanan, John Murray, KY 74-71=145
Rhodes, Joshua Paducah, KY 74-71=145
Spalding, Ryan Bardstown, KY 73-74=147
Stewart, Greg Waltonville, IL 74-77=151
Metts, Chan Bowling Green, KY 74-81=155
Taylor, Daniel Princeton, KY 73-82=155
Belt, Devin Marion, KY 74-85=159
First Flight
Riley, Derek Calvert City, KY 76-74=150
Cunningham, Kamaren Dover, TN 77-74=151
Smith, Matt Paducah, KY 75-79=154
Gardner, Sean Clarksville, TN 76-79=155
Crouch, Graham Mayfield, KY 77-79=156
Grantham, Jeremy Boaz, KY 79-78=157
Fusco, Tori Shelbyville, TN 77-81=158
Clark, Jeff Benton, IL 78-80=158
Finke, Adam Paducah, KY 79-80=159
Nall, Hunter Nashville, TN 79-80=159
Monroe, Caleb Mayfield, KY 78-85=163
Second Flight
Wayt, Brandon Paducah, KY 80-76=156
Martin, Chris Burna, KY 80-77=157
Maclin, Joshua Paducah, KY 84-77=161
Stonecipher, Caleb Paducah, KY 81-81=162
Melvin, Alex Benton, IL 83-79=162
Woodward, Austin Gilbertsville, KY 83-81=164
Byars, Jeff Paducah, KY 81-84=165
Ramage, Steve Paducah, KY 83-85=168
Noles, Josh Paducah, KY 82-89=171
Third Flight
Burkeen, Jason Mayfield, KY 86-82=168
Sentel, Elijah Benton, IL 86-85=171
Parkins, Butch Gleason, TN 89-82=171
Williamson, Eric Brookport, IL 86-88=174
Duffy, Ted Hazel, KY 87-89=176
Moore, Dan Sharon, TN 86-91=177
Smith, Lance Bardstown, KY 90-90=180
Dugan, Jon Bardstown, KY 87-97=184
Cornell, Craig Bloomfield, KY 103-92=195
Skobel, Tony Whittington, IL 97-102=199
Dugan, Grant Bardstown, KY 118-110=228
Senior Division
Hayes, Allen Kuttawa, KY 73-71=144
Brockwell, Mickey Fulton, KY 77-74=151
Trevathan, Eddie Gleason, TN 77-74=151
Frizzell, Steve Mayfield, KY 77-75=152
Thomas, Tommy Paducah, KY 77-76=153
Hutchins, David South Fulton, TN 80-76=156
Hoffman, Bob Fairview Heights, IL 80-80=160
Easley, George Murray, KY 84-79=163
Lilly, Shane Birmingham, AL 83-82=165
Clark, Dennis Sedalia, KY 86-86=172
