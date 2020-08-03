Newcomb-1

For the third time in his career (and second professionally), Marshall County’s Patrick Newcomb came away with the Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open title at Drake Creek Golf Club, by carding a two-day 135 and winning one playoff hole against Joey Mayo and Seth Arthur.

LEDBETTER — Eighteen holes just wasn’t enough on Sunday.

So...after a 66 from Patrick Newcomb, a 68 from Joey Mayo and a 68 from Seth Arthur put the trio at a three-way 9-under 135 tie for two days at the 2020 Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club...something had to give.

On a replay of No. 18, Newcomb’s 25-foot putt from the right fringe fell for birdie — and it was enough to send the Marshall County native home with the title, his third in the event after claiming the 2012 amateur division and the 2015 professional division.

“One finally went in at the end,” Newcomb said. “The golf gods finally paid me back.”

Indeed, putts hadn’t been falling for him most of the day. On the par-5 No. 6, he landed on the green in two shots, and instead walked away with a par. On the par-5 No. 13, he was on the green in two again...only to see his eagle putt slide to the right. The par-3 No. 17 bothered him, as well, when he landed his iron within 12 feet of the cup — only to shortchange it a by a foot and settle for another par.

Perhaps fittingly, it was some advice from Mayo — tournament leader until an unfortunate bogey on No. 17 — that set Newcomb on the straight-and-narrow.

“Mayo told me: ‘The key is to think that you need to hit it three feet farther than you really do,’ ” Newcomb said. “He said that coming down the stretch. And the last thing I thought about in the playoff is, ‘Make sure you hit it three feet farther, Pat. Get it there.’

“It barely got there, and just fell in.”

On his way to the 66, Newcomb hit 17 greens in regulation or better — just missing No. 18 on back-to-back tries.

And it was sorely needed, too, as Arthur and Mayo never fell off the pace, and were both at 7-under and toting a one-shot lead on Newcomb after 11 holes.

Arthur missed an eagle chip on No. 13 by less than a foot, and with five holes to go, his birdie putt forged another three-way tie at 8-under.

Mayo hardly buckled on the pressure — snatching birdies on No. 14 and No. 15 to move to 10-under with a two-shot lead.

Golf, though, is funny, frustrating, and frustratingly funny. After Arthur and Newcomb both birdied No. 16 to get within one stroke, Mayo made his only bogey of the tournament on that No. 17 — just lipping out a four-footer after a brilliant up-and-down from the right fringe of the green to the backside of the pin.

“I played solid,” Mayo said. “I hit good shots early, and I couldn’t get any putts to fall. Then, I started to see a few fall on the back nine, and I got into a little rhythm. I thought I hit a decent putt on No. 17, but I think I just pulled it a little bit.

“But I didn’t really know where I stood. I just kind of wanted to play my own game. I don’t really like watching leaderboards or anything. I was trying to stick to my own game.”

Arthur missed a great look at birdie on No. 17, too, before all three two-putted on the No. 18 green to force some free golf.

“The only shot I really wish I had back was that second shot on 18 in the playoff,” Arthur admitted. “It wasn’t a hard shot at all; I just made a bad swing. But at the same time, that shot’s not going to get me a birdie. I really wish I could go back and make that putt fall on No. 17. But ‘ands’ and ‘ifs’ don’t win it...and Pat deserved it. He hung in there and made the putt at the end and deserved it.”

Switzer withstands

While Sunday’s conditions — mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 82 degrees — were the complete opposite of the Saturday showers and thunderstorms, it was in that mess that Tadd Switzer built his four-shot lead on the amateur field with a stunning 69 (and a front-nine 33).

At the turn on day two, the former University Heights Academy star still had a four-shot lead until Southern Illinois University’s Riley Klingelberg and Martin Methodist’s Justin Johns made sincere pushes at his advantage.

A birdie on the par-5 No. 13 helped offset an ensuing bogey on No. 14, and pars on the final four holes weren’t matched or bested by Klingelberg, nor Johns, who respectively finished second and third.

“I just tried to stay as mentally tough as possible, and stick to the gameplan,” noted Switzer, who recently also won Drake Creek’s one-man scramble with a ludicrous 58. “Play golf, and not let it affect me or deter me any.

“Hopefully this will help me build confidence. That I still can do it. Take it from there and see what happens at the next one.”

2020 Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open

Aug. 3, 2020

Drake Creek Golf Club

Par: 72

Final Results

Professional Division

Newcomb, Patrick (won playoff) Benton, KY 69-66=135

Mayo, Joey Paducah, KY 67-68=135

Arthur, Seth Metropolis, IL 67-68=135

McCormick, Duncan Morganfield, KY 73-70=143

Phillips, Tyler Clarksville, TN 71-73=144

Lilliedahl, Linus Sandviken, Sweden 71-73=144

Harsley Jr., Gerald St. Louis, MO 70-75=145

Wheeler, Gabe Sikeston, MO 72-73=145

Bradshaw, Clayton Mayfield, KY 77-71=148

Rickard, Mike Corydon, KY 75-74=149

Seabaugh, Jake Cape Girardeau, MO 78-79=157

Hughes, Ric Marion, KY 85-78=163

Rhoads, Joshua Batesville, IN 87-81=168

Amateur Championship Flight

Switzer, Tadd Hopkinsville, KY 69-71=140

Klingelberg, Riley Murrieta, CA 73-68=141

Johns, Justin South Fulton, TN 73-69=142

Hood, Joe Bowling Green, KY 73-70=143

Stepter, Drake Paducah, KY 74-69=143

Buchanan, John Murray, KY 74-71=145

Rhodes, Joshua Paducah, KY 74-71=145

Spalding, Ryan Bardstown, KY 73-74=147

Stewart, Greg Waltonville, IL 74-77=151

Metts, Chan Bowling Green, KY 74-81=155

Taylor, Daniel Princeton, KY 73-82=155

Belt, Devin Marion, KY 74-85=159

First Flight

Riley, Derek Calvert City, KY 76-74=150

Cunningham, Kamaren Dover, TN 77-74=151

Smith, Matt Paducah, KY 75-79=154

Gardner, Sean Clarksville, TN 76-79=155

Crouch, Graham Mayfield, KY 77-79=156

Grantham, Jeremy Boaz, KY 79-78=157

Fusco, Tori Shelbyville, TN 77-81=158

Clark, Jeff Benton, IL 78-80=158

Finke, Adam Paducah, KY 79-80=159

Nall, Hunter Nashville, TN 79-80=159

Monroe, Caleb Mayfield, KY 78-85=163

Second Flight

Wayt, Brandon Paducah, KY 80-76=156

Martin, Chris Burna, KY 80-77=157

Maclin, Joshua Paducah, KY 84-77=161

Stonecipher, Caleb Paducah, KY 81-81=162

Melvin, Alex Benton, IL 83-79=162

Woodward, Austin Gilbertsville, KY 83-81=164

Byars, Jeff Paducah, KY 81-84=165

Ramage, Steve Paducah, KY 83-85=168

Noles, Josh Paducah, KY 82-89=171

Third Flight

Burkeen, Jason Mayfield, KY 86-82=168

Sentel, Elijah Benton, IL 86-85=171

Parkins, Butch Gleason, TN 89-82=171

Williamson, Eric Brookport, IL 86-88=174

Duffy, Ted Hazel, KY 87-89=176

Moore, Dan Sharon, TN 86-91=177

Smith, Lance Bardstown, KY 90-90=180

Dugan, Jon Bardstown, KY 87-97=184

Cornell, Craig Bloomfield, KY 103-92=195

Skobel, Tony Whittington, IL 97-102=199

Dugan, Grant Bardstown, KY 118-110=228

Senior Division

Hayes, Allen Kuttawa, KY 73-71=144

Brockwell, Mickey Fulton, KY 77-74=151

Trevathan, Eddie Gleason, TN 77-74=151

Frizzell, Steve Mayfield, KY 77-75=152

Thomas, Tommy Paducah, KY 77-76=153

Hutchins, David South Fulton, TN 80-76=156

Hoffman, Bob Fairview Heights, IL 80-80=160

Easley, George Murray, KY 84-79=163

Lilly, Shane Birmingham, AL 83-82=165

Clark, Dennis Sedalia, KY 86-86=172

Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.

