MURRAY — Nick Newcomb is coming home.
The former Murray State men’s golfer and MSU Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee has officially begun his new duties as pro shop manager at Miller Memorial Golf Course, following the retirement of longtime course pro Will Snodgrass.
A 2010 graduate of MSU and native of Benton, Newcomb — now a Murray resident — will be in charge of all internal aspects of Miller Memorial, including the marketing and promotional efforts of the course and its multiple golf events and inventory/sales.
“I am thrilled to be able to come back to Murray State for this opportunity,” Newcomb said in a release. “Golf is my passion, and I am very happy to be part of the team that cares for this great golf course at Miller Memorial.”
Newcomb’s official announcement comes from the Murray State Foundation, which has full oversight and control of Miller Memorial, the home links for MSU men’s and women’s golf.
“The MSU Foundation is pleased that Nick has joined the staff at Miller Memorial Golf Course,” noted David Durr, president of the Murray State Foundation, in a release. “His reputation as a true golf professional is well known in our region. Nick has great golf course experience and came to us as a highly recommended candidate. Like Will Snodgrass did before him, we expect Nick to have significant positive impacts at Miller Memorial in the years ahead.”
Newcomb has been a mainstay in region golf since he was an outstanding player for Marshall County High School (2001-05). For the Racers, he twice won the Ohio Valley Conference individual championship (2008, 2010) and was named OVC Player of the Year in 2010. Newcomb teamed with his younger brother and soon-to-be MSU Athletics Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductee, Patrick, to help the Racers win the 2010 OVC team title. The Newcombs are the first set of brothers to be inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame since it was started in 1965.
Nick Newcomb, previously at Calvert City Country Club in Marshall County, still plays professionally and remains one of the top-level teaching professionals in west Kentucky.
Information from Murray State Athletics contributed to this report.
