Major League Baseball’s First Year Player Draft is one of the most anticipated days in a young baseball player’s life. A dream that began years ago in the Fristoe house, became a reality with the New York Yankees selecting Jackson Fristoe in the 12th round on Tuesday afternoon.
The former Paducah Tilghman ace was drafted 370th overall by the Bronx Bombers, Fristoe’s favorite Major League team since childhood.
“It’s such a blessing because my family has put me in the best position to succeed, so getting to this point is huge for me,” Fristoe said. “Our reaction was fun because the Yankees have always been my favorite team, so to be drafted to them is the best feeling.”
During his sophomore year in Starkville, Fristoe collected a 3-4 record and a 7.96 ERA per Baseball-Reference. He worked as a reliever out of the Bulldog pen, making 24 appearances and three starts. He finished with a .429 W-L percentage and one save in 37.1 innings.
He made 40 appearances for the Dawgs in two seasons, including 16 starts on the mound. The dominant right-hander was responsible for six wins and a save, striking out 116 and holding his opponents to a .256 average.
Like many other young student-athletes, Fristoe lost his senior season at Paducah Tilghman High School due to the global pandemic. Despite being offered picks in the draft that year, Fristoe turned his attention to his first year of college baseball with Mississippi State, where he added College World Series champion to his already outstanding baseball resume.
The son of Laura and Robert Fristoe became a force in the First Region from an early age, playing for Paducah Middle School as a fifth-grader and continued his success into his high school years. He donned the historic Blue Tornado varsity jersey as a seventh grader, with his last name becoming a household name for baseball families and spectators alike.
He earned first-team Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American as a junior and second-team Perfect Game Preseason All-American as a senior. Under the guidance of former PTHS head coach Chris Johnson, Fristoe lettered six times and was named team captain for his senior year under current head coach Tremayne Donald before the season’s cancellation.
Fristoe made the 2022 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll while majoring in Sports Administration. In addition, he was named to the 2020-21 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll for his academic accomplishments and the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster.
The Paducah native spent his summer playing for Wareham in the Cape Cod Baseball League. The 6-4 hurler has appeared in four games and struck out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.