A new tournament record was set over the weekend at the West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club. Professional Fred Meyer of Nicholasville claimed the new tournament record, alongside his tournament win of 129 over two days.
Meyer finished the first round on Saturday with a 4-stroke lead at 7-under-par 65 and quickly turned that into 14-under-par for the event after his first nine holes of play in his second round. He maintained that steady lead the rest of the way and finished the tournament at 15-under-par to set the record for the West Kentucky Open.
“I just got off to an unbelievable start,” Meyer said. “I lost a little bit of steam on the back but I kept it together and didn’t make a single bogey the whole weekend so I’m pretty proud about that.”
His bogey-free weekend gave him a commanding 10-stroke win overall, with the second place, Justin Johns of South Fulton, TN carding 139 (70, 69).
A Paducah native won the amateur side of the tournament. Drake Stepter took home first place with a combined score of 140 (71, 69). Stepter ended day one at 4-strokes behind the leader, but turned his second day around to claim the top spot.
This was a back-to-back win for Stepter as he won the West Kentucky Open last season as well. Just over a month ago he also walked away the winner of the Rolling-Hills Invitational with a 15-under-par 129 in that event.
Stepter noted that the course fared better for him in the second round of play, but he had to grind all 36 holes to get the job done.
“I’ve still got a lot on my schedule so it’s not time to slow down, it’s time to speed up,” Stepter said.
This win should help him do just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.