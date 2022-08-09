A new tournament record was set over the weekend at the West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club. Professional Fred Meyer of Nicholasville claimed the new tournament record, alongside his tournament win of 129 over two days.

Meyer finished the first round on Saturday with a 4-stroke lead at 7-under-par 65 and quickly turned that into 14-under-par for the event after his first nine holes of play in his second round. He maintained that steady lead the rest of the way and finished the tournament at 15-under-par to set the record for the West Kentucky Open.

