As new Murray State Director of Athletics, Nico Yantko (pronounced Nick-oh Yank-oh) gets set to begin his duties on Sept. 1 with the Racers, he was recognized by The Athletic as part of the magazine’s first list of collegiate athletics rising stars that are under 40.
The Athletic took nominations nationwide looking for the movers and risers in collegiate athletics including head coaches, athletic directors, athletic firms, media and anyone who is shaping the industry in 2022.
Yantko, who turned 35 in April, comes to Murray State University with more experience than many his age after successful periods at North Carolina State University (2011), University of Missouri (2011-17) and the University of Louisiana (2017-22).
“I am incredibly humbled by this recognition from The Athletic,” Yantko said. “I have been extremely fortunate to work with amazing colleagues, coaches and student-athletes at a number of outstanding institutions. This is a direct reflection of all of these people, and I cannot wait to continue this amazing journey as the Director of Athletics at Murray State.”
Yantko leads the Racers into their first year as members of the Missouri Valley Conference and in the fall of 2023, Murray State joins the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He is the 10th full-time AD in Murray State history as the university celebrates its 100th year in the 2022-23 school year.
