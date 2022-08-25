Yantko

Nico Yantko, new athletic director at Murray State University, was recently named to the College Sports 40 Under 40 List by The Athletic.

 BY DAVE WINDER/MSU Athletics

As new Murray State Director of Athletics, Nico Yantko (pronounced Nick-oh Yank-oh) gets set to begin his duties on Sept. 1 with the Racers, he was recognized by The Athletic as part of the magazine’s first list of collegiate athletics rising stars that are under 40.

The Athletic took nominations nationwide looking for the movers and risers in collegiate athletics including head coaches, athletic directors, athletic firms, media and anyone who is shaping the industry in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In