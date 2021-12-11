Calloway CountyOptimism is high for Calloway County Lady Lakers basketball this season. Head coach Maddie Waldrop and her team are looking to build off a 19-7 overall record last year.
“I think we’re going to be pretty good this year,” said Waldrop. “We’ve got about eight or nine girls we can play, but they play hard and they play fast. I think it’s going to be a good year.”
This is Waldrop’s first season coaching the Lady Lakers. She likes how her team’s shooting has improved in the early going of practice along with the cut down on turnovers.
Skylar Waller, who led Calloway County in scoring last year with 18.9 points per game, transferred to Marshall County. The Lady Lakers also lost Elle Carson (14.6 ppg) to graduation.
However, Waldrop feels like her team as it stands right now can make up for that loss of production.
ROSTER22 Sunny Clark F, G Sr.
20 Lexi McClure F Fr.
2 Jaycee Crouch G Fr.
4 Carson McReynolds F Jr.
24 Madison Futrell G Fr.
31 Olivia Perkims F, G 8th
1 Jaiden Koch G 8th
10 Alec Rodgers F Fr.
15 Rylie Lencki G Fr.
3 Addi Schumacher G Jr.
14 McKenzie Love G Sr.
21 Reese Settle F, G So.
40 Sayler Lowe F 8th
Marshall CountyTo say it will be tough to top the Lady Marshals’ 2020-21 season would be the understatement of the century.
Coming off a narrow 49-47 loss to Sacred Heart in the KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen championship game, third-year head coach Aaron Beth and the Lady Marshals will look to reload this season with hopes of another deep playoff run.
Marshall County was a senior-heavy team last season but will still return two important pieces in senior forward Halle Langhi and senior guard Jada Driver. Lanhi led the team in rebounds (8.1 rpg) and finished second in scoring (12.8 ppg). Driver (9.4 ppg), now paired with Calloway County freshman transfer Skylar Waller (18.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg), should have no problem adjusting to a new role this season.
“I hope we will put ourselves in a situation where we will be competing for another regional title,” Beth said. “I know we have a long way to go from where we are right now, but I think this team has a huge upside and will improve as the season moves forward.”
ROSTERAmelia Boone So.
Neely Northcott Sr.
Jada Driver Sr.
Laken Schroader Fr.
Presley Gallimore So.
Jazz Smith Fr.
Georgia Hall Jr.
Mia Teague Jr.
Chevelle Henson So.
Skylar Waller Fr.
Halle Langhi Sr.
Izzy Washburn So.
Madyson Morton So.
Peyton Weitlauf Jr.
MurrayThe Lady Tigers will have to replace their two leading scorers from last year in guards Angela Gierhart (14.2 ppg) and Makenzie Turley (13.8 ppg). They do, however, return junior center Alyssa Daughrity, who averaged 11.1 points per contest last season.
“We’ve had some additions this summer and some young kids coming back that played with us in the past that kind of shored up a couple question marks going into this year,” said head coach Tom Foust. “Depth was a little bit of a problem for us this summer until we had the new additions come in. I expect Jade Oakley (3.0 ppg last year), a senior, to take a big step. We can have a different starting lineup almost every night just because we can go about eight deep. That’s a luxury we didn’t have in the past.”
Murray also returns junior guards Riley Campbell (1.9 ppg) and Brooklyn Darnell (1.1 ppg) this year.
ROSTER3 Makira Bomar PG So.
32 Madeline Howell PF Jr.
4 Riley Campbell G Jr.
24 Jade Oakley SF Sr.
12 Brooklyne Darnell G Jr.
45 Allyson Rossi Fr.
42 Alyssa Daughrity C Jr.
20 Mylee Smith G So.
2 Reese Downey G So.
1 Allison Vonnahme Fr.
40 Katja Ham Fr.
5 Peyton Wray G Jr.
Christian FellowshipThe upcoming 2021-22 season could be a historic one for the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles. For the first time since the 2004-05 season, CFS will compete in Fourth District play including a return to postseason action.
The Lady Eagles return their entire starting five from a season ago that churned out a 13-12 record with wins over Dawson Springs (twice), St. Mary (twice) and a notable 45-33 loss to Fourth District foe Calloway County.
This season, the Lady Eagles can expect big seasons from 2021-22 leading scorer Gracie Howard (22.2 ppg) and Lillian Burnett (16.0 ppg and 10.4 rpg).
Howard boasts the most notable advantage, coming into her junior season as a 1,000 point scorer who is primed to turn heads and create talk among the Fourth District.
ROSTER32 Kaitlyn Boddy F So.
13 Rhema Howard F Jr.
5 Lillian Burnett F Jr.
20 Rylee Hudson F, G Fr.
15 Cate Colburn G Jr.
23 Jayden Jackson G Jr.
31 Allie Collie C Jr.
4 Renee Shields F, G Jr.
3 Elizabeth Dunning G Jr.
21 Noelle Tyson F So.
34 Cordia Hood C, F Jr.
25 Alyssa Warren F, G Jr.
10 Gracie Howard G So.
