Neal Bradley

Neal Bradley will hang up his headset after a 32-year career calling Murray State men's basketball games on the radio.

 Photo courtesy of Willard Jones | Jones Photography

The Murray State Racers and its loyal fans have enjoyed Neal Bradley as the Voice of the Racers since 1991 on Racer Radio.

In the fall of 2023, Bradley will continue to call MSU football games, but is stepping down from men’s basketball play-by-play after more than 1,000 games broadcasted over 32 seasons.

