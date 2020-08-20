On Aug. 8, the National Basketball Association announced the finalists for awards that honor top performers from the 2019-20 regular season: Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.

The finalists for the six annual awards, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, in alphabetical order:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

• James Harden, Houston Rockets

• LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

• Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

• Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

• Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

• Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

• Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

• Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

• Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City Thunder

• Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

• Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

• Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

• Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

NBA Coach of the Year

• Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

• Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder

• Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors

Voting was based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11.

TNT will announce the award winners during its coverage of the season restart. Complete voting results for each award will be posted at pr.nba.com.

