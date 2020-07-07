In what continues to be a strong, tight series between two young college ballclubs, the Kentucky Prospects Americans topped the Kentucky Prospects Nationals, 8-7, on Monday night at Brooks Stadium.
Now batting .556 after three games, Caldwell County’s Jase Felker hit the game-tying single in the top of the fifth inning to make it 4-all, and finished going 1-for-2 with the game-winning run scored later in the frame.
He bats left, throws right, and has been a problem ever since the first pitch of this newly-formed league, when he jacked a first-pitch home run to kick off summer ball in Paducah.
“I’m just seeing the ball really well right now,” he said after the win. “And I’m just trying to put the barrel to the ball. That’s my approach so far, and it’s really working out for me.
“There are a lot of good players out here. I’m just trying to stick to what I’m doing, so I can stay on the highs and staying away from the lows.”
The Americans built a 3-0 lead in the first inning off of former Paducah Tilghman star Brady Betts (USC-Upstate, transfer portal), when a tight strike zone turned into walks for Bryce Thomas (Caldwell County/Northern Kentucky University) and Eric Riffe (Paducah Tilghman/Western Kentucky).
Rook Ellington (McCracken County/State College of Florida) was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and after Thomas stole home, Blake Schmitt (Purdue University) followed with an RBI single, and Ellington scored on a throwing error from a double steal.
The Americans’ lead expanded to 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning, when Riffe bounced a two-out single to bring in Thomas.
But that’s when trouble started for the Americans, particularly defensively. The Nationals pasted together a three-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth inning against starter Corbin Guthman (undecided; 3.0 IP, two hits, two ER, six Ks, two BB) and middle reliever Dylan Schneider (McCracken County/Rend Lake Community College).
Schneider did give up five hits in two innings, but he also threw 72% of his pitches for strikes. And of his five runs relinquished, zero were earned — as the Americans had five errors in the stretch.
Schneider looked like he was out of trouble in the top of the fifth inning, too, when he got former Livingston Central star Cameron Dean to ground out into a double play.
But former Paducah Tilghman (and current Southeastern Illinois College) teammates in Jackson Fitzgerald and Travis Crouch reached safely. And Felker (Rend Lake Community College) continued his hot summer with a two-out, game-tying RBI single in the top of the fifth inning to make it 4-all.
Murray State’s Trey Hutchinson (Union County) snagged an infield single for the lead, and three more runs would score on a double error in the infield and a passed ball.
Murray State’s Jonah Brannon (Calloway County) picked up an insurance sac fly RBI in the top of the eighth inning to make it 8-4.
The Americans nearly completed the comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning against reliever and former Marshall County star Brock Anderson, when Thomas slugged a two-RBI triple to right-center and Riffe brought him home on a sac fly.
Ellington, though, was jammed for groundout to third base — putting another close game between the teams in the books.
Another former Caldwell County star, Rend Lake’s Gabe East, picked up the win — throwing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just one hit surrendered.
NATIONALS 8, AMERICANS 7
National 000 340 010 — 8 9 1
American 301 000 003 — 7 8 6
WP: Gabe East, LP: Dylan Schneider
2B: none, 3B: AMER — Bryce Thomas, HR: none
Top Hitters
NAT — Jase Felker 1-2 (R, RBI, 2 BB), Trey Hutchinson 1-2 (2 R, RBI, BB), Jackson Fitzgerald 2-3 (2 R), Jacob Pennington 1-2 (R, 2 BB); AMER — Bryce Thomas 2-3 (3 R, 2 RBI, BB), Eric Riffe 1-2 (2 RBI, R), Blake Schmitt 1-3 (RBI)
Records
NAT 2-1, AMER 1-2
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
