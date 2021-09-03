Ballard Memorial High School, a school with a student body in the mid-300’s and only a small number of sports to support, has a volleyball team worth talking about. The 8-1 Lady Bombers not only have an impressive record this season, but also boast an impressive volleyball history throughout the years.
Coming off an overall record of 22-3 last year, and winning the 3rd district championship, the Lady Bombers are looking to have similar success, if not better. Leading the way for Ballard Memorial is senior outside hitter Isabella (Izzy) Myers, who has stepped up as of late and put up numbers that every high school senior dreams of having.
Back-to-back games have resulted in a triple-double for Myers which has caught the eyes of not only here fellow teammates and fans, but also coaches around the area.
She was recently named to the 2021 AVCA All-America Volleyball Watch List, a list that only recognizes 60 athletes from Kentucky.
The attention isn’t new for Myers though, her 2020 season also comes with an array of awards. She was named the 2020 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Player of the Year, a 2021 AAU Nationals All-American, made the 2020 KVCA All-State Second Team, and is currently ranked by PrepDig.com as the number 10 player in Kentucky’s 2022 class.
“We are a small school, and no offense to the other programs in our school, but our volleyball team has been the best program that we’ve had at our school,” head coach Adam Solomon told The Sun. “It’s great to be the ‘little team that could.’ ”
The Lady Bombers game against Paducah Tilghman High School on Thursday, Sept. 2 gave Izzy and her fellow teammates a chance to show that they are a force to be reckoned with.
The Lady Blue Tornado weren’t going to back down just because of a nearly perfect record though, they kept things interesting all night. They battled back and forth to try and keep themselves alive in the first set and sent the set into extra points, but ultimately fell 27-25.
Set two was played very similarly; Tilghman struck first and held their ground through the entire set, never trailing by more than four points, and evening up the score on several occasions.
The Lady Bombers had their chance to put the set away but the Lady Blue Tornado tied it up at 25, sending it into extra points once more. Ballard showed why they have a record of 8-1 and put the Tornado away, 27-25.
“You’ve got to give Tilghman credit, they are a good team,” Solomon said. “Obviously I think we could have played better in sets one and two, we just showed to be really tough when the game was close and we made team plays.”
The final set was the nail in the coffin for the match between Ballard Memorial and Paducah Tilghman, The Lady Bombers led early 18-8 and wouldn’t let the Tornado get within seven points, before winning the set 25-14.
Three players contributed double-doubles for the Lady Bombers. Izzy put up 17 assists and 14 kills, senior middle blocker Bailey Lee added 16 digs and 13 kills and senior middle blocker Bryce O’Neill had 13 assists and 11 digs.
Coming up next for Ballard Memorial a 7-4 Mayfield team followed by a 5-1 Marshall County team back at home. Tilghman will continue their road stint with St. Mary, Graves county and Community Christian.
