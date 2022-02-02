After a hard loss over the weekend to Bowling Green, McCracken County got back on the court on Tuesday to play host to the Marion, IL Wildcats. There wasn’t much scoring going on for either team in the Strawberry Hills Arena, but the Mustangs got the win anyway, 40-33.
The Mustangs came out on a 7-0 run doing what they do best, moving the ball quickly and finding the open man before the defense could hardly setup.
Marion would stop that run with a deep ball by Evan Noelle, the first of three long shots for him on the night. McCracken didn’t let that slow them down as they continued their fast paced style of play to go up 11-3 before the Wildcats would score again.
They would knock down another 3-pointer and a pair of free throws all by Rayzhaun Bardo before the quarter came to an end. The Mustangs held a 16-8 lead at the first quarter buzzer with Jack McCune leading the way with seven first quarter points.
Marion would outscore the Mustangs by double in the second quarter as Noelle and Venson Newsom found their shooting rhythms. The two of them would put up 12 points compared to the six points from the home team. With 2:25 left in the game the Wildcats tied the game 20-20 after a 9-0 run and the first half would come to an end with the Mustangs holding onto a slight 22-20 advantage.
“They’ve got athletes, I’ll give Marion credit,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “They’ve got athletes and it was physical, it was the third straight game where it was this physical and it’s hard to score when it’s this physical.”
The physicality and the scoring difficulty that comes with it became apparent in the second half of play. Max Blackwell was able to knock down a pair of long balls, but those would be the only field goals in the quarter for the Mustangs. McCune added a free throw to make it a 7-point Mustang quarter and held their opponents to just four points.
Tensions ran high as both teams felt fouls should have been called in their favor and the fouls that were called seemed to always upset one side.
McCracken County would end up taking 13 shots from the charity stripe in the second half, making eight of them. The Wildcats shot just eight all game and they made all eight.
“All-in-all it was a good game, we were able to find a way to win late and we made some free throws late,” Brower said. “Max Blackwell knocked down a couple threes in the second half; Connor Miller was really good for us and Jack McCune was really good tonight.”
Those free throws would ultimately make the difference in the final eight minutes of the game for the Mustangs as they shot the double bonus for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Brant Brower sank four big free throws when it mattered most to build back a semi-comfortable lead alongside another six points from McCune.
In the end the Mustangs were able to come up with a big enough lead where they could run the clock out and come up with the 40-33 win. McCune led the Mustangs with 18 points as the sole double-digit scorer on the team. Brower and Blackwell each put up six points, Miller added four while Cason Tilford and Carson Purvis each added three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.