The McCracken County Mustangs have waited patiently for their home opener since walking off the field at Whitaker Bank Park in Lexington last June. Finally, to kick off the 2022 season, the Mustangs earned a 3-2 walk-off victory against the visiting Hopkinsville Tigers on Friday night.
McCracken County senior Jack Bennett kicked things off on the bump by striking out the first three Hopkinsville batters faced with sheer dominance. Bennett threw six innings, striking out nine while allowing two hits and two runs with zero walks.
During the Mustangs’ half of the first inning, senior Dylan Riley kicked things off with a single off of Hopkinsville senior Jacob Dilday but went on to be tagged out while advancing to second base. Despite the first hit of the game, McCracken County could not make any noise before going into the second inning.
During the second, Bennett remained stoic on the mound, producing a ground ball out, a strikeout, and a flyout to get his team back in the dugout to start producing runs across the board. Junior Nate Lang gave the Mustang crowd a bit of action in the bottom of the inning with a triple, later scoring on a two-out triple by junior Zach Sims, making it 1-0.
Sophomore Miller Green joined the Mustang triples club in the bottom of the third inning. Despite attempts from the McCracken team to advance Green, he was left stranded and unable to add on to the Mustang tally.
Hopkinsville made things a tad tense for McCracken County as senior Preston Chaudoin started his offense with a single to left field. The next batter, sophomore Zach Moss, was hit by the second pitch of the at-bat. The Tigers plated their first run to tie the game when senior Landon Cook grounded into a fielder’s choice, where McCracken attempted a double play.
The attempted double play left a mark, allowing Chaudoin to score, and afterward, senior Tim Cansler tripled to score Cook and take the lead. However, McCracken County managed to get out of the trouble as senior Joseph Boor grounded out to shortstop.
The game remained in favor of Hopkinsville until the bottom half of the sixth inning. Then, Bennett, who tripled to right field, tied it up 2-2 while scoring on a single by Lang.
Sophomore Caleb Ehling replaced Bennett on the mound in the top of the seventh and faced three batters, striking out all three on 16 pitches. Ehling worked one inning and stunned the Tigers with his performance.
Going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Mustangs knew what they needed to do to earn the first win of the season. Sophomore Jude Farley started it off with a single to the pitcher and was replaced with his courtesy runner Weston Miller. Miller, a sophomore, advanced to scoring position when Riley hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Hopkinsville’s second baseman.
Junior Daniel Higdon walked, making the bases loaded for McCracken County. Lang stepped up to the plate on a mission with two outs before singling on a fly ball to center field. Lang’s hit allowed Miller to score the winning run and gave McCracken their first win of the season.
MCRACKEN COUNTY 3, HOPKINSVILLE 1
Hopkinsville 0002000—2-2-1
McCracken County 0100011—3-10-1
WP: C Ehling; LP: Z Moss
3B: HPKN — T Cansler; MCHS Z Sims, M Green, N Lang, J Bennett
TB: HPKN — T Cansler 3, P Chadoin 1; MCHS N Lang 5, Z Sims 3, M Green 3, J Bennett 3, J Farley 2, D Riley 1, E James 1
RECORDS: Hopkinsville 0-2; McCracken County 1-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.