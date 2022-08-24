McCracken County returned to their own soccer pitch on Tuesday night after a weekend away against some tough competition. The Mustangs hosted University Heights Academy in their return home and secured a 5-1 win after a 1-1 tie over the weekend.
A hard fought first half consisting of far more shots on goal than actual goals, turned around for the home team in the second half.
UHA got the scoring underway just two minutes into the game when Ethan Hale hustled his way up the left side of the field. The McCracken County keeper, Grayson Parish attempted to put pressure on the offense by stepping up, but Hale took advantage of the empty net to take the 1-0 lead.
From there it was all McCracken. They controlled the ball on the offensive end, keeping the ball on their opponents side of the field for the majority of the half. They found their first goal of the night to the game with 10 minutes left in the half.
The goal came courtesy of Josh Kuntz who beat out nearly every defender in his path to knot up the game 1-1.
“We were pounding on that door and finally knocked it down,” McCracken County head coach Michael Wiersema said on his teams persistence throughout the first half.
The rest of the half consisted of shot after shot for the home team, but the agility of the Blazers keeper and his defensive help crowding the box kept the Mustangs from running up the score.
McCracken’s persistence payed off though with under a minute to go. A give-and-go play between Nathan Taylor and Jack Housman put another point on the board. Housman claimed the goal and Taylor was credited with the assist to take the 2-1 lead going into halftime.
The number of shots on goal and actual goals scored were nearly even in the second half for the Mustangs. Kuntz started the second half with his second goal on the night 11 minutes into the half, and Landon Grace added another just five minutes later with a header just past the Blazers keeper.
This gave the Mustangs a 4-1 lead with 24 minutes left to play and a win on the horizon. They weren’t done there though. Nehemiah Ivey added the fifth and final goal of the night with 17 minutes left to play as the home team kept the offensive pressure, despite the commanding lead.
McCracken County claimed the 5-1 victory and improved to a 3-2-1 record.
“We’ve got to come out a little more focused and a little more disciplined than we were tonight,” Wiersma said looking forward at their upcoming competition.
McCracken County will have their hands full again on their home pitch when they host Marshall County (4-1) on Thursday night. From there they will take on First District opponent St. Mary on Tuesday, Aug. 30 before heading to Indiana to compete in the Indiana vs. Kentucky Challenge.
