The McCracken County Mustangs celebrated Homecoming with a 43-7 win over the Caldwell County Tigers Friday night at Marquette Stadium.

The Mustangs built a 21-7 lead by halftime and extended that lead 35-7 by the end of the third quarter. McCracken’s two-point conversion from Cade Churchwell pushed the Mustangs lead out 43-7 just three minutes into the fourth quarter to invoke a running clock for the game’s final nine minutes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In