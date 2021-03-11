With the high school basketball regular season winding down, teams are setting their sights on their upcoming district tournaments.
Hosted by Paducah Tilghman High School, the Second District boys tournament opens Saturday afternoon at Otis Dinning Gymnasium with a pair of semifinal matchups. Top-seeded McCracken County (17-6) takes on fourth-seeded Community Christian Academy (5-20) at 1:30 p.m. followed by the other semifinal pitting second-seeded Paducah Tilghman (16-4) against third-seeded St. Mary (12-13) at 6:30 p.m.
The winners of those games advance to Tuesday’s championship game at PTHS, which tips at 7 p.m.
As the No. 1 seed, the Mustangs enter as the favorite after going 3-0 in Second District play and 12-0 against First Region foes this season. They were able to string together a 10-game win streak from Jan. 18 through Feb. 14 before falling to Louisville Ballard at the Marshall County Hoopfest. Head coach Burlin Brower cited that game against Ballard as one of several tough contests his team has played this year. He’s hoping those tough games have his team battle-tested for the postseason.
“Going to Hopkinsville and University Heights and up to Evansville (to play Harrison and Bosse) and playing Louisville Ballard and Bowling Green, I really felt like we had the opportunity to play some really good teams this year, which will hopefully help us out in the postseason,” he said.
While Saturday’s opponent, CCA, doesn’t present the stiff test of others McCracken has played, the Mustangs aren’t going to take the Warriors lightly, Brower said.
“CCA has improved,” he said. “You can’t go in there completely unprepared and not ready to play.”
The Mustangs closed their regular season with an 87-49 home win over CCA on March 2, so they’re familiar with Saturday’s opponent. Burlin cited CCA senior Eli Paxton, sophomore Tyson Winsett and eighth-grader Prince Kahnplaye as players his veteran group will look to contain.
“All three of those guys have shown the potential to put the ball in the hole,” he said.
Tilghman joins McCracken as the other top challenger for the district crown after what head coach Greg Overstreet described as a season that has “gone well.”
“Obviously it was a year that nobody would expect with all the stops and starts and unexpected things that came up because of COVID. But I’m proud of our guys,” he said. “I think we’re in a good spot. We’ve played fairly well of late.”
The Blue Tornado closed the season by winning nine of their last 11 games and have the advantage of playing this tournament at home. The home-court advantage will be somewhat muted this year, though, due to COVID-induced crowd-size restrictions.
“You don’t have that home-court advantage because you don’t have the fans there. So it’s up to the bench and the guys in the game at the time to create that energy that you would normally get from your fans,” Overstreet said.
Tilghman opens the tournament against St. Mary, a team it defeated by 18 and 22 points in a pair of matchups this season. But Overstreet is expecting a tough test.
“We won by a decent margin in the first two games, but those don’t matter anymore,” he said. “We will not be overlooking them.”
Overstreet knows several of the Vikings’ players well after having coached at St. Mary prior to taking his current job.
“Some of those guys started for me as freshmen, and a lot of them played a lot of minutes as sophomores before I moved over to Tilghman,” he said.
The Vikings boast five seniors, led by Parker MacCauley (18.3 points per game).
Overstreet said fellow seniors Michael Lurtz, Bryce Haas and Jack Bell round out a solid group.
Despite his team’s lopsided losses to Tilghman during the regular season, St. Mary head coach Chase Denson knows he’s got the personnel to compete with the Blue Tornado.
“We have to play well and have guys make some shots,” he said. “But if we can handle their pressure and get them into a half-court game, I do like our chances on Saturday.”
The Vikings will have to contend with a very well-rounded Tilghman team with scorers in senior Eli Brown and junior Mian Shaw, a talented point guard in senior Tragen Arthur and solid post players in seniors Jackson Goodwin and Landon Fitzgerald, Denson said.
“They have a lot of guys that do a lot of good things for them. They really have a total team package,” he said. “It’s going to be a good test for us defensively. But if we can handle their pressure and get them in a half-court game, I do like our chances.”
As an outside observer, Brower sees Tilghman as the favorite but fully believes the Vikings will make the Tornado work for the victory.
“Tilghman is playing awfully good right now, but St. Mary has shown signs of being real competitive at times with some good teams in the region, so I think Tilghman has their work cut out to win that game,” he said.
If the favorites are to advance, it would pit McCracken and Tilghman in the championship game.
The Mustangs defeated the Tornado 74-56 in the teams’ only matchup during the regular season. McCracken defeated Tilghman 60-57 in last season’s district championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.