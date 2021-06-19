LEXINGTON — Never count the McCracken County baseball team out.
Against No. 2 ranked Danville in Friday’s state semifinals, the Mustangs toppled the Admirals with a 15-10 victory to advance to the Saturday’s championship game.
The Mustangs knew it would be challenging to face the Admirals in Friday’s KHSAA State Baseball Tournament semifinal game at Legends Field with ace Christian Howe in control. But, like all great baseball stories, the Mustangs showed and showed out.
“Our guys are going to fight from the first pitch to the last pitch,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “We’re going to play a very good baseball team tomorrow, whether it’s Lyon County or Trinity.”
On a scorching double to right field by Rivers Moffatt, Danville’s ace Howe gave up only his 37th hit of the season to kick off the game. Moffatt scored the first run of the afternoon on an RBI single by Brandon Dodd.
“Danville is a very good baseball team that is well-coached,” Hobbs said. “That was a boxing match right there, but I’m so incredibly proud of our guys.”
As Hobbs said, it was a fight from the first inning. With Josh Tucker on the mound for McCracken, Danville grabbed an early 3-1 lead on a three-run blast to left field by Howe. The Mustangs would get out of the inning without any other damage done.
“We had some punches thrown at us early,” McCracken’s Ben Higdon said. “What makes a really good team is being able to respond to those, and that’s what we did today.”
Eli James would make the game 3-2 on an RBI single by Dylan Riley.
Danville plated two more runs in the bottom of the second inning to make it 5-2 as Brady Morse singled to left field, scoring Ethan Wood.
In the top of the third, McCracken plated two more runs to make it 5-4 and too close for Danville’s comfort, knocking Howe out of the game on the mound.
It would be the fifth inning when the train tracks derailed Danville despite being up 7-4, and it all started with a walk by Dodd.
“Everything is for these guys. I love these guys,” Dodd said. “Whatever happens, it’s all for them. It’s always a team effort when it comes to these games, and you have to take it one at a time.”
With Logan Smothers pitching for the Admirals, Jack Bennett got the Mustangs’ party started in the inning. Nate Lang drew a walk, and James loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch.
As Higdon stepped up to the plate, Danville called time with two outs. Higdon and Hobbs shared a moment before he went back into the batter’s box as Mustang Nation roared in the crowd.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Higdon hit a missile over the right-field wall that gave the Mustangs a 9-7 lead. That grand slam shifted the momentum of the entire game.
“That was probably the best moment of my whole life,” Higdon said on his grand slam. “Hopefully, I can top that tomorrow.”
The inning would continue for almost an hour as the Mustangs plated 10 runs total. Singles by Dodd, Braden Vinyard and Bennett, along with an RBI double by Lang, pushed the game to 14-7.
Danville added to its tally in the bottom of the fifth inning, making it 14-8 despite McCracken having a successful double play with assistance from Riley, Moffatt and Dodd.
McCracken’s offense added one more run in the top of the seventh to make it 15-9 on an RBI single by Bennett, scoring Grant Godwin.
Dodd played a vital role along with Higdon in the semifinal victory. Dodd went 3-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs.
“I’m super proud of these guys and Ben,” Dodd said. “Almost everybody got a hit, and everybody pulled through.”
Higdon (one run, one hit, four RBIs), Moffatt (one run, two hits), Godwin (two runs, two hits), Dodd (three runs, three hits, three RBIs), Vinyard (two hits), Bennett (three runs, four hits, three RBIs), Lang (one run, three hits, three RBIs) and Riley (one hit, one RBI) collected the 18 hits for McCracken County in the win.
Tucker went two innings and struck out one, allowing five runs on five hits and walking one.
Higdon threw five innings in relief of Tucker, earning the win. He struck out seven in his appearance on the mound and allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks.
