McCracken County High School took first place over the weekend in the Ballard Memorial Invitational. Their team score of 296 for their A team was enough to claim the top spot with 21 strokes to spare. With a full week of high school golf now finished, the Mustangs have proved they are a team ready to compete with several other top-3 finishes.
Along with a team win, the top three individual golfers also came from McCracken County. Tyler Dew took the solo first place spot, shooting an even par 72, while Dallas Vinson and Cannon Ford both shot 1-over-par 73. Camryn Beatty and Alec Rudy also helped get the team win with a 6-over-par 78 for Beatty and a 15-over-par 87 for Rudy.
In second place as a team and coming off a first place finish just a day earlier, were the St. Mary Vikings. They collected a team score of 317 and also had two individuals in top-5 as individuals. Aiden Hahn and Palmer Sims, who tied in the Murray Invitational with scores of 81, tied again on Saturday with scores of 2-over-par 74. Tyler Mueller shot a 12-over-par 84, Luke Wilson scored a 13-over-par 85 and Jack Steward shot a 99 all to help clinch that second place team finish.
Rounding out the top three teams was McCracken County’s B team with a score of 344. Garrett Dowell, Noah Birney, Brently Gregory, Michael Daniels and Jack Thompson comprised the five golfers on the team with Dowell leading the way at 10-over-par 82. Daniels scored 12-over-par 84, Briney carded a 17-over-par 89 along with Gregory and Thompson shot a 96.
For the girls, it was the Murray Lady Tigers who won the first place team prize after claiming the same the day before in their own invitational. The Lady Tigers combined for a team score of 353 with Emerson Vaughn leading the charge with a 3-over-par 75.
Macy Saylor carded a 7-over-par 79, Jansyn Hays scored a 22-over-par 94 and Catherine Kim carded a 105.
On an individual level, Madison Glisson took the individual first play spot with an even par on the day 72.
Emerson Vaugh took second with her 75 and Macy Saylor took third with her 79.
