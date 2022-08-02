McCracken County High School took first place over the weekend in the Ballard Memorial Invitational. Their team score of 296 for their A team was enough to claim the top spot with 21 strokes to spare. With a full week of high school golf now finished, the Mustangs have proved they are a team ready to compete with several other top-3 finishes.

Along with a team win, the top three individual golfers also came from McCracken County. Tyler Dew took the solo first place spot, shooting an even par 72, while Dallas Vinson and Cannon Ford both shot 1-over-par 73. Camryn Beatty and Alec Rudy also helped get the team win with a 6-over-par 78 for Beatty and a 15-over-par 87 for Rudy.

