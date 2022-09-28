With emotions running high from it being senior night and the final home match of the regular season, the McCracken County Mustangs went into battle with their hearts on their sleeves against a familiar foe, the visiting Murray Tigers. The Tuesday night matchup resulted in the Mustangs earning a 6-4 victory, but not without tension and determination.
The night kicked off with the McCracken County seniors being recognized for their accomplishments on and off the soccer field. Max Brotherson, Jack Housman, Noah Jeffords, Josh Kuntz, Ari Obando, Nathan King, Aaron Perrault, Chance Shaw, and Connor Wagner were escorted by their parents through a tunnel of balloons and soccer players.
While the crafty footwork of the Mustangs started strong, the Murray Tigers attacked first with a goal by sophomore Max Rosa. However, as both teams competed aggressively, McCracken County junior Johnny Stevens scored, tying it at 1-1.
The tie did not remain for long as Murray struck again, with sophomore Jimmy Kjellberg cruising the ball into the net to make it 2-1.
Kuntz, who was on the field at Mercy Health for the last time, scored on a penalty kick with 12 minutes left to play before halftime. The successful kick by Kuntz tied it back 2-2, but like before, Murray was not going down without a fight.
Rosa snagged his second goal, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead. However, two minutes later, McCracken County freshman Nathan Taylor sailed one passed the Murray goalkeeper to, once again, tie it up.
However, Murray grabbed one more goal before halftime to take a 4-3 lead over a team that won 16 consecutive games before being handed a loss over the weekend. As the Mustangs regrouped, fans on both sides of the stands awaited a thrilling second half.
With 33 minutes left to play, Stevens scored on a header, knocking the ball in the net to make it 4-4. The junior earned his hat trick goal to take a 5-4 lead over the visiting Tigers two minutes after his dazzling header.
Despite two collisions between a Tiger and a Mustang and cards being handed out, the McCracken County group continued to fight against a daunting Murray team.
The final blow came as Kuntz scored his second goal with four minutes left of regulation play to give the Mustangs a 6-4 lead. The score stood until the final whistle, giving the McCracken County Mustangs one last win at home in the regular season.
Stevens collected three goals, Kuntz with two goals and one assist, and Taylor with one.
Brotherson tallied two assists, while juniors Landon Grace and Blake Jeffrey collected one apiece.
Junior Grayson Parish snagged three saves but allowed three goals while in the net. Wagner, who started, allowed one goal and collected one save.
Rosa collected two goals and one assist for Murray. Senior Kameron Murphy and Kjellberg both earned one goal apiece. Senior Dylan McCallon
finished with two assists, while junior Jack Richey tallied one.
Junior Pierson Kerrick allowed three goals but collected four saves in the loss. Freshman Hank Fronza allowed three goals and saved four in the net.
