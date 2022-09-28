With emotions running high from it being senior night and the final home match of the regular season, the McCracken County Mustangs went into battle with their hearts on their sleeves against a familiar foe, the visiting Murray Tigers. The Tuesday night matchup resulted in the Mustangs earning a 6-4 victory, but not without tension and determination.

The night kicked off with the McCracken County seniors being recognized for their accomplishments on and off the soccer field. Max Brotherson, Jack Housman, Noah Jeffords, Josh Kuntz, Ari Obando, Nathan King, Aaron Perrault, Chance Shaw, and Connor Wagner were escorted by their parents through a tunnel of balloons and soccer players.

