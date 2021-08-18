The first regular-season home game was decorated in a beach theme with the Mustang Pep Club wearing beach-style clothing and beach balls on the sidelines. The McCracken County Mustangs tied it up with the visiting Henderson County Colonels 3-3 at Mercy Health Field on Tuesday night.
Before the game began, McCracken County Athletic Director Geno Miller awarded head coach Michael Wiersema on his 600th career win that came on Aug. 12 against Calloway County.
“It was emotional and hard-fought,” Wiersema told The Sun. “We need to stop digging ourselves holes. In the last four games, we’ve been down one to zero in the first seven minutes, and we have to come out stronger. And we’re going to be playing with good teams.”
The Colonels struck first on a Jack Gentry goal at the 75-minute mark to quickly make it 1-0. Henderson County kept the lead for most of the first half, despite multiple attempts coming from the Mustangs.
With 11 minutes left in the first half, McCracken County junior Ari Obando tied the game up at 1-1 with a dazzling goal soaring into the net.
“This team is young, you know, we started one senior and played two seniors,” he said. “Last year, we had 14 seniors, and we’re still learning. We’re still learning and still some young pups.”
The game remained tied 1-1 coming out of the half with emotions running high on both sides. However, the Colonels took advantage, and with 19-minutes left, Gentry pushed it to 2-1.
Eight minutes later, Henderson scored again on the Mustangs to make it 3-1. Despite the deficit, McCracken County kept fighting until the final minutes.
McCracken County’s Noah Jeffords made it 3-2 with five minutes left in the game. His crafty footwork and celebratory backflip brought the pep club, and fans in the bleachers to their feet in excitement as the match inched closer.
Down to the wire, Josh Kuntz took away Henderson’s opportunity to win. Kuntz tied it up at 3-3 with a header with under a minute left to play to finalize the score as neither team was able to secure an opportunity before the final whistle.
