On Tuesday night, the highly anticipated matchup between visiting Calloway County Lakers and hosting McCracken County Mustangs kicked off the regular season’s final weeks. A fight until the finish, the Mustangs defeated the Lakers with a 58-38 final as Jack McCune led all scorers with 17 points in the victory.
Although the Lakers won the tip-off, it would only be at the 6:10 mark that Calloway’s leading scorer Eli Finley put his team up by two points. Calloway County (20-7) pushed ahead with a 4-0 run before McCracken County’s head coach Dustin Roberts called for a timeout to discuss the game plan with his Mustangs.
“Our guys accepted the challenge (against Calloway County), and they know how good the team is,” Roberts said. “They know how good Finley is. He’s put up the numbers in many games, and that was a big deal for our kids to come out and have that challenge after we had our pride stepped on Saturday.”
Despite being down early by four points, McCracken County’s Ian Hart broke open scoring for the Mustangs. Hart’s layup pushed Calloway County’s lead down to two before McCune tied it at four. From there, the two programs began to fight throughout the first quarter, with McCune and Jonah Butler controlling each side of the court.
McCracken County (23-3) pushed ahead in the quarter with three 3-point field goals split between McCune and Jack Bradley. Jackson Klope, Carson Purvis, and Hart assisted in taking a 17-12 lead over the Lakers with six points between the trio.
The second quarter was a physical battle between the Lakers and the Mustangs. Although the Mustangs outscored the Lakers by two in the quarter, Calloway County continued to inch closer to McCracken County’s lead going into halftime, down by seven points.
The seven-point difference between Calloway and McCracken County did not last long, as the Mustangs surged ahead in the third quarter. Calloway County took a timeout with six minutes left in the quarter after a 3-point field goal by Purvis, giving McCracken County a 34-21 lead. The Mustangs pulled away further as Roberts called for a timeout, leading by 17 points.
The Lakers were silenced during the beginning of the second half, only producing two points, which came from Finley, who averages 22 points per game.
McCracken County took advantage of Calloway County’s foul trouble in the fourth quarter as Connor Miller went 4-for-4 at the free throw line. In addition to Miller, Hart took a trip to the stripe, hitting both shots to keep the Mustangs in a comfortable lead with time running out.
The Mustangs took one final timeout with 2:36 left, leading 52-33 over the Lakers. McCune added two more to his tally in the quarter. Behind McCune, Purvis finished with 12 points. To end the fourth quarter, Scott Moffatt added a basket to give the Mustangs a 58-38 finish.
Bulter led his team with 12 points in the contest. Finley followed behind with 10 points.
The Mustangs will host Graves County in a doubleheader senior night on Friday at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. Then, Calloway County will travel to Reed Condor Gymnasium on Friday to battle against Fourth District friendly foe Marshall County.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 58, CALLOWAY COUNTY 38
CALLOWAY COUNTY 12 9 2 15 — 38
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 17 11 12 18 — 58
CALLOWAY COUNTY: J. Butler 12, E. Finley 10, C. Lockhart 8, A. Clinton 3, C. Lockhart 3, J. Oldham 2. FIELD GOALS: 10 (E. Finley 5, J. Butler 3, C. Lockhart). 3-POINTERS: 5 (C. Lockhart 2, J. Butler, A. Clinton). FREE THROWS: 3/6. RECORD: 20-7.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: J. McCune 17, C. Purvis 12, I. Hart 8, J. Klope 6, C. Miller 6, J. Bradley 5, J. Venable 2, S. Moffatt 2. FIELD GOALS: 17 (J. McCune 5, I. Hart 3, J. Klope 3, C. Purvis 2, J. Bradley, C. Miller, J. Venable, S. Moffatt). 3-POINTERS: 5 (C. Purvis 2, J. McCune 2, J. Bradley). FREE THROWS: 9/10. RECORD: 23-3.
