On Tuesday night, the highly anticipated matchup between visiting Calloway County Lakers and hosting McCracken County Mustangs kicked off the regular season’s final weeks. A fight until the finish, the Mustangs defeated the Lakers with a 58-38 final as Jack McCune led all scorers with 17 points in the victory.

Although the Lakers won the tip-off, it would only be at the 6:10 mark that Calloway’s leading scorer Eli Finley put his team up by two points. Calloway County (20-7) pushed ahead with a 4-0 run before McCracken County’s head coach Dustin Roberts called for a timeout to discuss the game plan with his Mustangs.

